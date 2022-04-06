Youngkin donates first quarter salary to law enforcement assistance fund

Gov. Glenn Youngkin plans to donate his first quarter salary - $43,750 - to a fund that helps officers and first responders after traumatic incidents in the line of duty.

Youngkin announced the donation during an event in Harrisonburg Wednesday.

The Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program helps officers facing trauma from workplace incidents. Their programming includes a retreat with workshops, therapy and peer mentoring for officers struggling with the emotional effects of traumatic events.

"This reaffirms my ongoing commitment to support our men and women in law enforcement with mental health resources, training, and equipment to ensure that we are serving those that protect our communities across the commonwealth," Youngkin said.

The fund was founded after the 2007 Virginia Tech mass shooting. According to its website, the fund has assisted more than 700 officers.

Youngkin a former private equity executive whose net worth is variously estimated to be at least $200 million, contributed $20 million to his campaign. He pledged during his run that he would not take a salary as governor.