Youngkin hails state board's move to formally remove stricter COVID workplace rules

Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday hailed a move by a state board to formally remove a set of rules that required employers to treat COVID as a work place hazard and to put in place mitigation measures like requiring masks and ensuring social distancing.

The Virginia Department of Labor and Industry’s Worker Safety Board voted Monday to remove what Youngkin said were unnecessary restrictions put in place under then-Gov. Ralph Northam's administration. As expected, the board determined that COVID no longer poses a grave threat to Virginians in the workplace.

"Businesses asked us for updated workplace guidance to reflect our current COVID-19 situation in Virginia," Youngkin said in a statement. "We are pleased with the board's move and this vote signals that a return to normalcy in Virginia is not a partisan issue.

"We're going to continue providing greater certainty and decision making power to businesses and workers in the Commonwealth as we move beyond the pandemic. With the removal of these regulations, it is undeniable that Virginia is open for business."

In anticipation of the move, Youngkin's administration last week rolled out new COVID-19 guidance for employers to replace the stricter rules. The guidance gives the private sector flexibility on how to mitigate spread of the virus in the workplace. The administration also signaled that it would take action against employers who fire workers for not wearing a mask.

“We’re on a path back to normalcy," Youngkin said last week in a brief interview on the new guidance. "We’re not quite there yet … but we really have transitioned from the government being able to tell you everything to do, to basically saying, there’s a lot of choice here for people to make about themselves and about their companies."

The five-page document on the new guidance employers should “facilitate” employees getting vaccinated and boosted; encourage ill workers to stay home; require infected workers to stay home; provide masks “as appropriate”; encourage good sanitary habits; maintain working ventilation; educate workers on workplace COVID policies in a language they understand; and report and record employee infections and deaths.

Coronavirus infections in Virginia are at their lowest in eight months, but health experts remain concerned about surging case counts in western Europe.

There were 928 average cases statewide Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Health, the lowest tally since late July.

House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, called the board's move "a win for Virginia businesses of all sizes."

Gilbert said: "Not only were the Northam rules onerous, they were inflexible. Rather than change as our understanding of the pandemic changed, the rules remained fixed."