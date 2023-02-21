Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday took part in a classroom discussion at Fort Monroe about the origins of slavery in the U.S. The discussion was broadcast to classrooms across Virginia.

The lesson, in commemoration of Black History Month, focused on 400 years of history at Fort Monroe in Virginia.

The spot near the Chesapeake Bay in Virginia was where slavery first took root in 1619, when the first enslaved Africans arrived at Point Comfort, present day Fort Monroe in Hampton.

It is also where Union Maj. Gen. Benjamin Butler in 1861 refused to return three enslaved people who had escaped to Fort Monroe from their Confederate enslavers.

“It’s really important history starting in 1619, where the first Africans were brought to this country as slaves. And it was a terrible, terrible, terrible beginning,” Youngkin told the classroom of students. “But what we also learned was that at Fort Monroe, a decision was made in order to give three men freedom that spread to thousands. That was the beginning of the end of the horrific, terrible institution of slavery.”

Youngkin showed the students artifacts, including cowry shells found along the trade routes of West Africa. He said his favorite artifact was a picture of the three enslaved people who first took refuge at Fort Monroe: Frank Baker, James Townsend and Shepard Mallory.

The history lesson comes at a time when the way students are taught history in Virginia is under scrutiny.

Youngkin and his administration have repeatedly said they intend for Virginia’s students to learn “all history — the good and the bad.”

The governor signed an executive order on his inauguration day last year that called for ending “the use of inherently divisive concepts, including Critical Race Theory,” in Virginia K-12 public education.

His administration rewrote the state’s proposed K-12 history standards late last year to include more patriotism and remove teachings about the ongoing legacy of slavery in the U.S.

While the rewritten history standards have come under fire from many educators and historians, who call the standards a “whitewashing of history,” the administration stands by its latest redraft, which it says expands the teaching of African American history. The initial redraft contained several errors and omissions, and was rejected by the State Board of Education, with a majority appointed by Youngkin.

Youngkin also pushed back on a “Black Lives Matter at School toolkit” that a statewide teachers union sent out earlier this month. A Youngkin spokeswoman called the materials “a politically driven curriculum toolkit, which contains tenets that go beyond teaching history.”

Family travel 5: Celebrate Black History Month with a trip to one of these destinations 1. Unfiltered Truth Collection, Louisville, Kentucky 3. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, Washington, D.C. 5. National Civil Rights Museum, Memphis, Tennessee