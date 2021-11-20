Youngkin holds roundtable in Chesterfield with law enforcement leaders, pledges team effort

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin met with a cross section of law enforcement leaders in Chesterfield County on Saturday and said such exchanges will be key to a collaborative effort to maintain and improve public safety across the state.

"This is the beginning of the way I expect to approach the many challenges that we have in our law enforcement community today," Youngkin said following the meeting at the Chesterfield Public Safety Training Center, most of which he closed to the media.

Among the participants in the roundtable discussion were Col. Jeffrey Katz, the Chesterfield County police chief; Chesterfield Sheriff Karl Leonard and Col. Gary Settle, superintendent of the Virginia State Police.

Several of the key speakers made introductory remarks that were open to the media. Leonard noted that at one point 70% of the inmates in his charge had some type of mental health issues. "My jail has been converted into a de-facto mental health institute," he said.

Leonard added that because of rules governing temporary detention orders, law enforcement often has to stay with a person in mental health crisis for 144 hours if a bed is not available after 72 hours.