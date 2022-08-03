Youngkin hosts a block party for Virginia state workers

Wednesday, on Capitol Square, was all about state employees, as far as Gov. Glenn Youngkin was concerned.

He threw them a block party on Bank Street: with food trucks, including much appreciated shaved ice, and tickets to cash in for $5 worth of chili dogs, fries and Greek treats.

Earlier, he briefed several dozen new state board and commission members on his nearly completed promise to visit every state agency.

But then, it was time for the Electric Slide, fist bumps and cellphone photos with state workers from scores of different agencies on a long, hot walk down Bank Street in the afternoon's fierce sun.

After some dance steps by a blaring loudspeaker, he bent close as Khalieda Willoughby, her 10-month-old propped on her hip, told him how hard it would be for her police officer husband and her to manage child care if she couldn't telework.

Youngkin said his aim in asking state employees to start coming back to the office starting July 5 wasn't intended to make things difficult - he pointed her to a program that some 10,000 of the more than 20,000 state employees who are eligible to work remotely have applied for. If she does, and it isn't a challenge for her office, it should be no problem, and she should get an application in, he said.

"We wanted to have this appreciation day as people come back to the office," he said, later. "It's something to see how happy people are when they see the people they work with and know."

He said he's been struck that less than half the state workers eligible for teleworking actually applied, and that some of them only wanted to telework for one or two days a week, mainly because of the same kind of child care challenges Willoughby faces.

Several photos, handshakes and fist bumps later, a shy Shilpi Chawla gave a small wave and stepped forward. When Youngkin asked, she told him she had just joined the Department of Agriculture. He thanked her for making the move, leaving her beaming as he turned to offer fist bumps to the crowd gathering behind him.

"How are you? How are you?" he kept asking. "Awesome," was how he replied when people answered.

"Virginia Lottery: Woo!" he shouted as he came by its tent and the three Capitol Police officers waiting there.

"Dja win? Dja win?" he asked Officer Bret Webb.

He didn't, as it turned out.

"Aw," the governor replied.

At the next tent, eying a foot-long car piled high with heavily laden circuit boards, Youngkin got a briefing from Nathan Reyes about how the Commonwealth Cyber Initiative is using the little vehicle to research how vehicles could operate without drivers on Virginia's busy roads, part of the state's major effort to expand its high-tech industries.

Then came a talk with Antwon Jacobs, of the state Department of Veterans Services, about the range of programs Virginia has set up to help active-duty service members make the transition to civilian life.

"What we're saying is we want you to stay in Virginia," Youngkin said, before another fist bump.

"I really wanted to thank everyone," he said, at the end of his stroll through a crowd of several hundred state workers. "I'm always struck by how dedicated, how passionate they are about what they do."