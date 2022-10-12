Youngkin: housing, energy prices key to economic outlook

In a roomful of economists, Gov. Glenn Youngkin made clear on Wednesday that he wants an economic outlook for his first budget that pays close attention to housing and energy prices as the state looks for a way through recession, if one comes.

Youngkin told the Joint Advisory Board of Economists in Richmond that he also wants the board to take a hard look at consumer expectations, labor participation, corporate investment and small business health as it produces an outlook he can rely on for the revised budget he will present in December.

But the governor, a former co-CEO of The Carlyle Group, who is experienced in asking targeted questions, also made clear he considers housing costs to be a primary driver for Virginia’s economy as the Federal Reserve Board continues to raise interest rates to cool off the economy and curtail inflation.

“As we dig into the impact of rising ... mortgage rates and potential concerns over the health of the consumer, what does that mean to our housing market?” he asked the board before its meeting.

Youngkin said he has two concerns about housing costs: “One, of course, is the pursuit of the American dream and the fact that housing in Virginia has run away from so many Virginians.”

“But there’s also a more analytical approach here which is that in my experience the housing market leads us into recessions and gets us out of recessions,” he added.

The governor also wants the economists to look closely at energy prices, which he sees as a major driver of inflation, along with labor costs and “just an extraordinary excess of money.”

“Understanding where energy markets are going, and how they’re going to react to this movement by the Fed and potential demand reduction is something I think is very important to the economic outlook,” he said.

That outlook also will be shaped by the Governor’s Advisory Committee on Revenue Estimates, comprised of business leaders and senior legislators, who will meet before Thanksgiving to consider whether the economists have it right. The committee already met last month in a break with tradition by Youngkin in his first year as governor to place a firmer hand on the economic analysis.

The General Assembly’s money committees will prepare their own economic outlooks next month as they look ahead to the budget Youngkin will present them on Dec. 15 to consider in the 45-day session that will begin on Jan. 11.

“We have ... staff following all of this in minute detail,” said Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, co-chair of the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee with Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, who previously was vice chairman.

Howell said Wednesday that her committee and the House Appropriations Committee took a cautious approach in the two-year, $165 billion state budget they negotiated last spring. The budget includes $1.6 billion in additional financial reserves, raising the combined funds to $3.8 billion by mid-2024, as well as using excess cash to reduce long-term teacher pension obligations and pay for capital projects.

“When we were putting the budget together, we knew already that we were in very uncertain times,” she said. “I’m feeling like we’re in pretty good shape, but it’s still very uncertain out there.”

Much of the uncertainty stems from inflation, which peaked at 9.1% in June compared with the same month a year earlier, subsided to 8.5% in July and then fell slightly, to 8.3% in August, which alarmed stock market investors who were hoping for relief from additional increases in interest rates by the Fed.

The next monthly Consumer Price Index report is due on Thursday to reflect prices in September. “At this point this is by far the most important macroeconomic data point on the planet,” said Kent Engelke, chief economic strategist at Capitol Securities Management, in his daily economic summary on Wednesday.

Youngkin and the assembly budget committees have a big cushion, which the governor estimates at $4.1 billion in this year’s budget because of a $1.9 billion surplus at the end of the last fiscal year on June 30 and about $1.2 billion he said had been appropriated but not spent last year.

The cushion represents the difference in the state revenues in hand and the forecast that then-Gov. Ralph Northam used to put together his parting budget proposal. The gap is larger because the governor chose not to update the revenue forecast for the two-year budget in February, when he added $1.25 billion for the so-called caboose budget for the fiscal year that just ended.

Youngkin is readying his own proposal for how to use that money, promising in August to propose a new taxpayer relief fund with at least $397 million in it. The governor and assembly already have approved about $4 billion in tax cuts in the previous budget and the current two-year spending plan.

However, the governor, in his remarks to economists on Wednesday, also outlined his concerns in producing an economic outlook to guide his decisions.

The first is the health of Virginia consumers. “I have to say that my not just working hypothesis, but what I hear from speaking to Virginians, is that the uncertainty and the clear pullback that has already begun is impacting those less fortunate Virginians disproportionately,” Youngkin said.

The job market is another concern, he said. “Unemployment is one thing but labor participation is the mirror image of that coin.”

Those concerns also raise questions about business investment and the health of small business. “What I hear and I see as I drive around the commonwealth is that not only are our economically challenged families struggling more but our small businesses are struggling more today,” he said.

Adding housing and energy prices, Youngkin acknowledged, “That’s a multi-variable equation.”