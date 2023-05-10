The word that Gov. Glenn Youngkin says trips people up in regards to diversity, equity and inclusion efforts is the middle one, and he hopes to talk to Doug Wilder after the former governor said the current one seems to be missing the point of DEI.

Wilder has called on Youngkin to fire the state’s chief DEI officer, Martin Brown, after Brown told faculty and staff at Virginia Military Institute that DEI was dead.

“First, let me say I deeply respect former governor Wilder … we’ve reached out to him, and I want to hear him,” Youngkin said, speaking to reporters after opening a new playground as part of his Partnership for Petersburg push.

Youngkin said he wants to stress diversity and inclusion — “we want diversity in business, we want diversity of ideas, we want people to feel included.”

But, he added “people have so many definitions of equity … sometimes they want it to come at the cost of excellence, and that can mean lowering standards.”

He said he thinks if he can explain his view on just this point, he and Wilder would find common ground.

Wilder has said he does not believe Youngkin really understands DEI.

“I don’t think Governor Youngkin has the experience, or the knowledge, or the wherewithal to be considered anything close to an expert on diversity,” Wilder told reporters this week in response to a question about Youngkin’s recent comments that DEI efforts have gone off the rails.

Wilder said it is especially galling that Brown made his comments at VMI, with its history of racism and sexism that the school is still working to address.

“When I was governor, people in the administration spoke for me or they didn’t get to speak at all,” he said.

Youngkin was in Petersburg to open a $150,000 “Kaboom” playground at the YMCA, the first of eight that the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Children hopes to erect across the state.

He said he still opens every meeting of his Cabinet with an update and discussion on the nine-month-old Partnership for Petersburg push to boost the beleaguered city's programs for youth, health, economic development and public safety.

Youngkin said what has been particularly striking is how people and plans that were not part of the Partnership have joined in, accelerating its momentum.

Earlier, he hunkered down with a small group of children, all in their bright blue Westview Early Childhood Education Center T-shirts, where he got one shy boy to confide that his blue-green stuffed animal was named Cedric.

“We’re going to open a playground and then we’re going to play,” he told the kids.

“This is the future of Virginia; to give these kids a chance to play and to be kids is what this is all about,” he said.