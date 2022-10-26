A Republican businessman, wearing a vest and running for governor, pledged on Wednesday to empower parents if elected to the statehouse.
The candidate was Tim Michels of Wisconsin, whose pitch sounded much like the one that propelled his featured guest - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin - to the governor's mansion in Richmond.
"We're going to empower parents," Michels told an audience in Waukesha, a city in suburban Milwaukee, before introducing Youngkin. "We're going to put parents back in charge of the education for their sons and daughters."
Youngkin has campaigned with GOP candidates for governor in a host of states, including Nebraska, Maine, Michigan, Nevada, Georgia, Kansas, Oregon, New Mexico and Arizona.
Youngkin's widespread travels - in which he touts his 2021 Virginia win as the beginning of a Republican wave that will wash over the country - has further fed speculation that he is seriously considering a run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2022.
Michels, who is in a tight contest with Evers, noted that polling underrepresented Wisconsin Republicans in 2016 when Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. was re-elected and Donald Trump carried the state in the presidential election.
"I'm telling you right now, if we are even or even up a little bit, we are going to win this thing in a Wisconsin landslide," Michels said.
The Petersburg City County also approved a contract with the Speller Consulting Group LLC, owned by Lisa Speller, who previously worked for two of the city's casino rivals, Colonial Downs and the city of Richmond