Youngkin, in Wisconsin, stumps for GOP's Michels in race for governor

A Republican businessman, wearing a vest and running for governor, pledged on Wednesday to empower parents if elected to the statehouse.

The candidate was Tim Michels of Wisconsin, whose pitch sounded much like the one that propelled his featured guest - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin - to the governor's mansion in Richmond.

"We're going to empower parents," Michels told an audience in Waukesha, a city in suburban Milwaukee, before introducing Youngkin. "We're going to put parents back in charge of the education for their sons and daughters."

Michels is a retired U.S. Army major who co-owns his family's construction business. He is trying to unseat Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat who has held the post since 2019.

Michels also echoed Youngkin in pledging to send surplus dollars back to Wisconsin residents.

Michels and Youngkin also tapped into concerns about crime with about two weeks till the election, pledging to back police officers.

Youngkin asserted that under Democratic leadership in Virginia "I saw politicians tell people that fewer police is going to keep you safe."

He added: "I saw politicians actually let prisoners out of prison who were not even eligible yet for parole, because they were criminal-friendly, they were not victim-protecting."

Youngkin's appearance came the same day that a Wisconsin jury convicted a man of killing six people and injuring dozens more by driving his SUV through a Christmas parade last November in Waukesha.

On a lighter note, Youngkin said of Michels: "I like him a lot because he likes to wear vests," before handing Michels one of Youngkin's trademark red fleece vests.

Youngkin has campaigned with GOP candidates for governor in a host of states, including Nebraska, Maine, Michigan, Nevada, Georgia, Kansas, Oregon, New Mexico and Arizona.

Youngkin's widespread travels - in which he touts his 2021 Virginia win as the beginning of a Republican wave that will wash over the country - has further fed speculation that he is seriously considering a run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2022.

Michels, who is in a tight contest with Evers, noted that polling underrepresented Wisconsin Republicans in 2016 when Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. was re-elected and Donald Trump carried the state in the presidential election.

"I'm telling you right now, if we are even or even up a little bit, we are going to win this thing in a Wisconsin landslide," Michels said.