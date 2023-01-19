Youngkin lauds proposal to expand Virginia Literacy Act to grades 4-8

A class of first-graders at George W. Carver Elementary School in Richmond had lots of questions for Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday morning when he visited the class to read a book.

Did you travel around the world to get here?

What is your favorite color?

What is your favorite food?

The governor and first lady Suzanne Youngkin visited the Carver neighborhood school to read “Where the Wild Things Are” and encourage the students to read more books.

The visit was also a public show of support for a proposal to expand the Virginia Literacy Act.

The landmark legislation, which unanimously passed both chambers last year, requires reading intervention services to students in kindergarten through third grade who are struggling to read.

New legislation proposed this session would expand provisions of the law to grades four through eight.

“This is all being done on a bipartisan basis because there is no disagreement that when our children are equipped with the ability to read, they can accomplish all kinds of things,” Youngkin said.

Fourth-graders in Virginia have suffered some of the largest declines in reading and math proficiency in the nation since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a national assessment. Virginia’s Black and Hispanic students faced some of the sharpest declines.

The House Education - Early Childhood/Innovation Subcommittee voted unanimously Wednesday morning to advance the House bill, introduced by Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield. The Senate Health and Education Committee voted unanimously Thursday to advance the Senate companion bill, introduced by Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth.

Provisions of the law will begin in the 2024-2025 school year and the new legislation, if passed, would also begin the same academic year.

The law requires every school division to develop a literacy plan and staff enough reading specialists to support intervention needs.

Students who are not meeting literacy benchmarks will receive evidence-based instruction and interventions, and their families will be able to participate in the development of their child’s reading plan.

About one in every four Virginia kindergartners started this school year below the benchmark for early literacy foundational skills, according to the Virginia Kindergarten Readiness Program. Data shows that historically marginalized students were more likely to fall below the overall benchmark.

“One of our biggest aspirations is for our entire K through 12 and early learning education system to open up aspirations and dreams for all of our kids, and then to help them build the confidence to go chase them and realize them,” Youngkin said.