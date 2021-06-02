Youngkin loaned $6.5 million more to his campaign, bringing personal total to $12 million

“Because he’s relatively unknown, he’s trying to define himself before the Democratic candidate can do that for him," said Bob Holsworth, a longtime Virginia political analyst. "He’s going to have to put in enormous sums to overcome Democratic tendencies in this state - it’s really his only chance.

“But it’s a challenge for the Democrats," Holsworth added. "No one would have expected a year ago that if McAuliffe was the nominee, that he would be outspent. And that’s now a possibility in this race.”

Holsworth said that while Youngkin already has invested an "extraordinary amount of personal wealth" in his campaign, "he has been able to attract large donations from both traditional GOP donors and others who have not previously supported a candidate at these levels."

Youngkin reported about $4.8 million in cash on hand at the end of the reporting period, compared with about $3.3 million for McAuliffe.

The Democratic Primary

Tuesday's financial disclosures shed light on the resources the Democrats had to close out the race heading into the June 8 primary.