Youngkin maintains tax cut push despite slight revenue dip; Senate and House at 'loggerheads'

Virginia's revenues dipped last month, but Gov. Glenn Youngkin's confidence remains high that the state will have plenty of money this year to pay for tax cuts and new spending in the budget now pending in a deeply divided General Assembly.

Youngkin said in an interview on Friday that despite a 1.2% decline in February compared with the same month a year ago, the state remains on track to finish the fiscal year on June 30 with at least an additional $1.25 billion in revenues under the revenue forecast he announced last month.

"We have a strong revenue forecast that can fund tax cuts ... and this is the time to get it done," he said.

But the legislature is likely to extend its session beyond the scheduled adjournment on Saturday, as Youngkin predicted a week ago, because of a $3 billion gap between the House of Delegates and Senate on how much money they will have to spend in the two-year budget that will take effect July 1.

"We're still at loggerheads over the tax issues," Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, said on Friday morning.

The House budget includes almost $5.5 billion in tax cuts and rebates, but the Senate continues to insist on deferring the centerpiece of the governor's tax plan - the doubling of the standard deduction for income tax filers - until a joint subcommittee completes a comprehensive study of Virginia tax policy in the coming year. Doubling the standard deduction would reduce state revenues by $2 billion over two years.

The Senate has agreed to partial repeal of the 2.5% sales tax on groceries, but has balked at eliminating the 1% that goes directly to local governments and has approved a less generous tax exemption for military retirement income than the House. It also has approved smaller tax rebates this year than the House and flatly rejected a 12-month rollback in the gas tax as meaningless to soaring prices at the pump.

House and Senate budget leaders have not yet announced plans for completing negotiations on the budget, but it's already too late to produce an agreement in time for adoption on Saturday under House rules that require at least 48 hours for members to review the spending plan.

Republicans who control the House and have a narrow disadvantage in the Senate generally support the Republican governor's tax cut package, but Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, has sided with Howell in delaying action on major tax cuts without a comprehensive study.

Hanger said Friday that "a general consensus seems to be developing to adopt a more thoughtful approach to finalizing the budget rather than a rushed process."

House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, said negotiators did not meet on Thursday.

The latest state revenue numbers aren't likely to change the budget debate.

Revenues fell by $19 million in February, or 1.2%, over the same month a year ago, but Youngkin discounted the comparison because of what he called "anomalies" in last year's results. The state's tax collections remain 13.6% ahead for the first eight months of the fiscal year that began July 1.

He said last year's numbers were abnormally high - by $125 million to $150 million - because of a delay in conforming state and federal tax codes that suppressed the number of income tax refunds. He said that income taxes withheld from pay checks also were abnormally high the previous February.

Youngkin said he remains cautious about collections of non-withholding income taxes - paid by investors on stock gains and self-employed professionals - in the last four months of the fiscal year, with the stock market highly volatile because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the soaring cost of oil and gasoline.

But he said he is highly confident in the revenues that pay most of the cost of state government - taxes on payroll income, corporate income and consumer sales, which he called "really strong underpinnings" to support his forecast for a $27.9 billion general fund budget in this fiscal year.

Asked whether the dip in February revenues would affect that outlook, Youngkin replied, "Not at all. Not in the least."