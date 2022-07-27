Youngkin moves key aide from office to PAC

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has moved one of his senior aides - an unpaid state employee who was paid by political consulting firms during his work for the governor - from the governor's state office to his political operation.

The aide, Matt Moran, is now executive director of Youngkin's political action committee, Spirit of Virginia, as well as America's Spirit, a nonprofit 501(c)4 Youngkin formed to advance his political goals. The move comes as Youngkin - six months into his four-year term - is considering a run for president in 2024.

Moran referred questions to the governor's communications director.

"The Governor is pleased to have Matt remain part of the team that is working to win back Virginia seats in the U.S. House of Representatives as well as governors’ races across the country," Becca Glover, a deputy chief of staff and communications director to Youngkin, said in a statement.

As a state employee in the governor's office, Moran wasn't paid by the state but by private firms that employed him - an unusual setup that prompted ethics questions earlier this year from analysts.

Moran is a former lobbyist and aide to two GOP House speakers who helped Youngkin narrowly win election last fall against Democrat Terry McAuliffe, and then assisted in the transition. Moran began working out of the governor's office on policy and negotiations with lawmakers during this year's General Assembly session.

While working for the governor in an official capacity, Moran agreed not to do any private work for the companies that employed him, including Creative Direct and its offshoot, LINK Public Affairs.

He wrote a letter dated Feb. 1 to Richard Cullen, counselor the governor, saying he intended to serve the governor in a volunteer capacity.

"As we have discussed I will be pausing my active involvement in Creative Direct and other business ventures – Link Public Affairs and CAMP Strategic LLC during this temporary opportunity," the letter said in part.

"Additionally it is important to be clear that no company in which I am involved provides any lobbying services whatsoever. And of course I will not entertain any such engagement during my time while assisting the governor. I am aware of no other conflicts, real or perceived, that may jeopardize my ability to serve the governor throughout the session. If at any point such a matter did arise I will notify you immediately."