Youngkin names a new diversity officer for the state, orders a new focus for the office's work

Within the Cabinet, Sailor's title will be "chief diversity, opportunity and inclusion officer," swapping the word "equity" for "opportunity."

Former Gov. Ralph Northam created the state’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in 2019 in the aftermath of the blackface scandal that nearly ended his term. The office has been unstaffed since its former chief and her four staffers, who served at the will of the governor, were not asked to stay in their jobs.

The Youngkin administration attracted criticism over the weekend when it mothballed the office’s website, doing away with resources and reports on improving equity at the state’s agencies and public institutions. A Youngkin spokeswoman said the administration’s entire website was in the process of being rebuilt, and that the office’s work wasn’t specifically targeted.

Sailor, who is African American, will serve in Youngkin’s Cabinet and work with agency secretaries on the goals Youngkin laid out in his executive order. A new state law that went into effect last summer also tasks the office with overseeing the roll out of diversity, equity and inclusion plans at the state’s agencies.