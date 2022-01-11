Youngkin names advisory team to help with COVID-19 management; its leader is critical of most vaccine mandates

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday created an advisory group to help guide the state’s response to COVID-19 amid a record surge in cases and hospitalizations fueled by the omicron variant.

Youngkin will be sworn into office on Saturday and quickly assume responsibility for the state’s public health care system, which is under strain due to the ongoing pandemic.

Youngkin’s new “Medical Advisory Group” will include several hospital leaders, physicians and public health experts. It will be led by Dr. Marty Makary, a surgical oncologist and professor of surgery at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Makary is critical of vaccine mandates, except for health care workers; of “excessive” testing and masking policies at colleges and universities; and, booster shots for teens.

In a statement, Youngkin said he had been receiving regular briefings about the spread of COVID-19 in Virginia, and said his administration was going to “stay on top of this.”