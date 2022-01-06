Youngkin names Bryan Slater, former Gilmore Cabinet official, as secretary of labor

The VEC has been under siege since the beginning of the pandemic, when more than 400,000 Virginians suddenly lost their jobs and the agency was deluged with nearly 2 million requests for unemployment assistance.

A state legislative audit found the agency, which relies on employer payroll taxes instead of general taxes to pay for benefits and operations, unprepared for the pandemic and inadequately staffed to help unemployed Virginians get timely aid, or even answer their telephone calls.

Five unemployed women, represented by three legal aid organizations and two private law firms, sued in U.S. District Court in April to require the agency to provide timely assistance, including resolving disputes over eligibility and promptly paying benefits.

Richmond-based U.S. District Judge Henry Hudson, who had actively monitored implementation of a court settlement reached last May, formally dismissed the lawsuit on Wednesday after finding that “the disputed issues have been substantially resolved.”