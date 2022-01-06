Youngkin names Bryan Slater, former Gilmore Cabinet official, as secretary of labor

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has tapped Bryan Slater, a former Cabinet official under Gov. Jim Gilmore 20 years ago, as the new secretary of labor to fix problems at the Virginia Employment Commission and help recruit and train workers for important industries.
Slater is the incoming governor’s choice to replace Megan Healy, who has served in the job since it was created on July 1. Previously, Healy had served as chief workforce adviser to Gov. Ralph Northam.
Slater served as secretary of administration under Gilmore, a Republican who left office in 2001, and most recently, in assistant secretary roles for labor and transportation under President Donald Trump. He also served as a White House liaison at the Department of Labor under President George W. Bush.
“Workforce development will play a crucial part of jumpstarting our economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Bryan’s experience and leadership will be critical to the development of talent, training of workers, and protection of Virginia’s right-to-work laws that will attract investment in Virginia,” Youngkin said in remarks that repeated political themes from his gubernatorial campaign.
The governor-elect made clear that Slater’s first job will be “fixing the Virginia Employment Commission and delivering results for the commonwealth.”
The VEC has been under siege since the beginning of the pandemic, when more than 400,000 Virginians suddenly lost their jobs and the agency was deluged with nearly 2 million requests for unemployment assistance.
A state legislative audit found the agency, which relies on employer payroll taxes instead of general taxes to pay for benefits and operations, unprepared for the pandemic and inadequately staffed to help unemployed Virginians get timely aid, or even answer their telephone calls.
Five unemployed women, represented by three legal aid organizations and two private law firms, sued in U.S. District Court in April to require the agency to provide timely assistance, including resolving disputes over eligibility and promptly paying benefits.
Richmond-based U.S. District Judge Henry Hudson, who had actively monitored implementation of a court settlement reached last May, formally dismissed the lawsuit on Wednesday after finding that “the disputed issues have been substantially resolved.”
The order, submitted jointly by the advocates and the VEC on Tuesday, says the court “has been encouraged and satisfied with the changes made and actions taken” during the long dispute it mediated. It also commended the agency for “significant progress” in improving service as well as advocates for building public awareness of the problems still faced by many Virginians.
“The VEC is pleased that the case has been dismissed,” spokeswoman Joyce Fogg said. “We have made an enormous amount of progress over the past two years addressing the unprecedented economic impact from the pandemic. We remain committed to serving our customers and very much appreciate the herculean efforts of our employees during this period.”
***
On Wednesday afternoon, Youngkin named Margaret “Lyn” McDermid, former chief information officer and head of information technology for the Federal Reserve, as his secretary of administration.
Before her work at the Fed from 2013 to 2020, McDermid worked for Dominion for more than 30 years, becoming a senior vice president and chief information officer.
“Lyn will play a pivotal role in making Virginia’s government work for the people,” Youngkin said.
“Her vast experience will allow us to hit the ground running on Day One as we seek to revamp our cybersecurity system to keep pace with growing security risks; root out waste, fraud, and abuse; and fix the Department of Motor Vehicles and Virginia Employment Commission.”
Rick Holcomb, who has served for 19 years in two stints as DMV commissioner under five governors, is stepping down Jan. 14, the day before Youngkin takes office.
Holcomb has come under fire from Republicans and some Democrats for presiding over the long closure of DMV offices to walk-in service during the pandemic.
DMV closed its 75 offices across Virginia when the pandemic struck in March 2020, and reopened them two months later by appointment only. Pushed by the General Assembly, Holcomb reopened the offices to walk-in service in early October, but only for three days a week, while reserving three other days for appointments that he said were more popular with customers than the old cattle-call system of service.
McDermid has served as chair of the board of directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, chair of the board of trustees of Mary Baldwin College and chair of the board of the Greater Richmond Technology Council. She is currently chair of the ChildFund International Board.
McDermid received a B.A. from Mary Baldwin College and an MBA from the University of Richmond.
(804) 649-6964
Staff writer Andrew Cain contributed to this report.