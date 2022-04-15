Youngkin names former delegate to lead criminal justice agency

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has named a former Republican delegate to lead Virginia's criminal justice services agency, and made the acting state health commissioner a permanent appointment to oversee the state public health system.

Youngkin's office confirmed on Friday that he has appointed Jackson H. Miller as director of the Department of Criminal Justice Services. The agency provides training and funding to law enforcement agencies, while regulating private security companies and conducting research on criminal justice policy.

It also confirmed that the governor made permanent the appointment of Dr. Colin Greene as state commissioner of health. Greene, a longtime U.S. Army doctor, had been acting as health commissioner since January, after he replaced Dr. Norman Oliver to lead the Virginia Department of Health.

Miller, 54, whose name already is listed as director on the criminal justice services agency website, served in the House of Delegates from 2006 to 2018, including six years as majority whip when Republicans controlled the House under then-Speaker Bill Howell, R-Stafford.

First elected in 2006 to fill an unexpired term after the death of longtime Republican Del. Harry Parrish, he served five two-year terms in the 50th House District, representing Manassas and part of Prince William County.

Miller lost his seat to Lee Carter, a self-declared Democratic Socialist, in 2017. The seat is held now by Del. Michelle Maldonado, D-Manassas, who defeated Carter in a three-way Democratic primary last year.