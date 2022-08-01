Youngkin names former Rep. Dave Brat to economists panel

Former Rep. Dave Brat, who staged one of the biggest upsets in national political history by unseating then-House Majority Leader Eric Cantor in a Republican primary in 2014, is returning to the public policy stage as an economic adviser to Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Brat, now dean of the business school at Liberty University after losing his congressional seat to Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, four years ago, will join the Joint Advisory Board of Economists as it advises Youngkin on Virginia’s economy and revenue estimates for the governor’s first proposed budget revision in December.

Before he served in Congress, Brat served on the same economic advisory board under Govs. Tim Kaine and Bob McDonnell.

Youngkin did not comment directly on his appointment of Brat, who was among a long list of people he named to state boards, councils and commissions on Monday.

Joining Brat on the advisory council will be University of Virginia economics professor Ed Burton, who was the longest-serving member in the history of the Virginia Retirement System board of trustees; David Kohl, professor emeritus of agriculture and applied economics at Virginia Tech; and Sonya Ravindranath Waddell, vice president and economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.

The governor also reappointed two area economists — Christine Chmura of Hanover County and Fletcher Mangum of Henrico County.

“I’m proud to appoint these dedicated individuals,” the governor said. “Their work will move our commonwealth into the future and help create a best-in-class government.”

The advisory council will meet next month to help Youngkin develop revenue estimates for the revised two-year budget that he will propose to the General Assembly money committees on Dec. 15 for the legislature to consider in its session next winter.

***

The budget process also is expected to include an elevated role for the Governor’s Advisory Council on Revenue Estimates because of Youngkin’s background as co-CEO of the Carlyle Group and his business-friendly policy agenda.

Among new Richmond-area appointees to GACRE, as it is known, are Mark Hourigan, CEO and founder of The Hourigan Group; Rob Estes, CEO of Estes Express Lines; Chad Eisele, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Card at Capital One; B.K. Fulton, founding chairman and CEO at Soulidify Productions; Thomas Ransom, president of Truist Bank for the Virginia region; and Jeff Ricketts, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

The council no longer includes Bob Blue, president and CEO of Dominion Energy, which has had a tense relationship with Youngkin since giving money to a political action committee that ran ads attacking the GOP gubernatorial candidate last fall. Blue said then that Dominion had not properly vetted Accountability PAC before donating $200,000 to it.

Youngkin reappointed Tom Barkin, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, and Neil Amin, CEO of Shamin Hotels, to GACRE.

Separately, the governor appointed Ann Goettman of McLean, wife of his chief of staff, Jeff Goettman, to the board of trustees at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.