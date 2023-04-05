Gov. Glenn Youngkin has named an acting state health commissioner, Dr. Parham Jaberi, to oversee the health department while the search continues for a permanent replacement.
Jaberi was previously a deputy commissioner at the
Virginia Department of Health but left the job last year to become deputy director for medical services at the Fairfax County Health Department.
Christopher Lindsay will continue as chief operating officer.
The appointment comes two weeks after members of the state board of health
expressed their concern that the department had no physician leader, which is required by state law.
In February, Senate Democrats rejected Youngkin's first nominee, Dr. Colin Greene, who had drawn fire for comments he made, saying "gun violence" is a Democratic talking point and questioning whether racism is a public health crisis.
To replace Greene, Youngkin tapped Lindsay, who is not a physician, to lead the health department, which has more than 3,000 employees across 35 health districts and 119 local health departments.
Jaberi was sworn in Monday. He received his medical degree from the University of Maryland and a master of public health from Tulane University. Jaberi was previously the district director for Chesterfield and Powhatan counties and Colonial Heights. He also worked six years in Louisiana's office of public health, where he was chief medical director.
He said on LinkedIn that he looks forward to working with "our dedicated public health staff to continue the agency's mission to protect the health and promote the well-being of all people in Virginia."
Jim Shuler, a member of the state board of health from the Virginia Veterinary Medical Association, said last month that the next health commissioner needs to be apolitical.
"You need to get the politics out of public health," Shuler said.
From the Archives: Richmond Tunnels
Tunnels
07-01-1938 (cutline): Richmond's 'Holland Tube'--Shown above is the southern opening of the tunnel beneath the James River and Kanawhat Canal, built originally to carry water from the old pump house to the city reservoir but later used as a passageway by Richmonders of a few decades ago. J. L. Munson, engineer at the electric power plant which now stands on the site of the pump-house, is shown near the mouth of the tube.
Times-Dispatch
Tunnels
06-12-1974 (cutline): Workmen view partly cleared tunnel entrance on Gamble's Hill. Tunnel runs for some three blocks east to west under Byrd Street.
Bob Jones, Jr.
Tunnels
03-06-1941 (cutline): Filling up Byrd Street Tunnel--Workers start filling in the old Byrd Street tunnell, formerly used by the R., F. & P. Railroad. The job will cost $14,299. The Department of Public Works will supply $3,657 and the WPA will furnish $10,642.
Staff photo
Tunnels
11-11-1977 (cutline): Tunnels, containing steam heating lines, zigzag to government buildings.
Carl Lynn
Tunnels
10-29-1970 (cutline): The Overton Street tunnel connecting Seventh and Ninth Streets just north of the Ninth Street Bridge, will be closed permanently after 9 a.m. Monday. City Traffic Engineer W.F. Thomas said the tunnel is being demolished to make way for the north abutment of the new Ninth Street Bridge. The city authorized construction of the tunnel by the former Atlantic Coast Line Railroad, now Seaboard Coast Line Railroad, in February 1917. The tunnel now carries a daily traffic load of nearly 2,700 vehicles.
Sterling A. Clarke
Tunnels
11-13-1977: Plan of Property showing tunnel systems of State Capitol Buildings and Medical College of Virginia.
handout
Tunnels
01-25-1953 (cutline): An MCV orderly pushes a wheelchair patient to old Memorial Hospital for physical therapy. This tunnel passes under Broad Street traffic.
Times-Dispatch
Tunnels
08-12-1970 (cutline): Work continues on the tunnel which will permit persons to pass between the new City Hall and the Health, Safety, Welfare Building without having to cross Marshall Street. This photo, taken from the new City Hall, shows the forms for the walls of the tunnel, expected to cost $91,000 and the walk way about it, where now-closed Marshall Street will be replaced. The automobiles and construction vehicles are parked in the future site of a mall, planned for next fiscal year at cost of $1.1 million. Construction of the tunnel is expected to be completed in about six weeks, and Marshall Street should be reopened before winter.
Bob Brown
Tunnels
12-10-1941 (cutline): In real emergency, Captiol Square tunnels might be air raid shelters. But city officials hope better shelters will be available if bombers come.
Staff photo
Tunnels
01-25-1953 (cutline): Governor Battle takes subterranean route to Mansion during rain. He used tunnels once in campaign to help Adlai Stevenson dodge crowd.
Times-Dispatch
Tunnels
10-16-1966 (cutline): Julian Cornwell (left), Park Supervisor, studies tunnel blueprints. Bob Davis (right) is construction foreman for the project. The tunnel was located in Petersburg and was originally built in 1864 during the Civil War and was being excavated in 1966.
Staff photo