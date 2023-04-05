Gov. Glenn Youngkin has named an acting state health commissioner, Dr. Parham Jaberi, to oversee the health department while the search continues for a permanent replacement.

Jaberi was previously a deputy commissioner at the Virginia Department of Health but left the job last year to become deputy director for medical services at the Fairfax County Health Department.

Christopher Lindsay will continue as chief operating officer.

The appointment comes two weeks after members of the state board of health expressed their concern that the department had no physician leader, which is required by state law.

In February, Senate Democrats rejected Youngkin's first nominee, Dr. Colin Greene, who had drawn fire for comments he made, saying "gun violence" is a Democratic talking point and questioning whether racism is a public health crisis.

To replace Greene, Youngkin tapped Lindsay, who is not a physician, to lead the health department, which has more than 3,000 employees across 35 health districts and 119 local health departments.

Jaberi was sworn in Monday. He received his medical degree from the University of Maryland and a master of public health from Tulane University. Jaberi was previously the district director for Chesterfield and Powhatan counties and Colonial Heights. He also worked six years in Louisiana's office of public health, where he was chief medical director.

He said on LinkedIn that he looks forward to working with "our dedicated public health staff to continue the agency's mission to protect the health and promote the well-being of all people in Virginia."

Jim Shuler, a member of the state board of health from the Virginia Veterinary Medical Association, said last month that the next health commissioner needs to be apolitical.

"You need to get the politics out of public health," Shuler said.

