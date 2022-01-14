Youngkin names key leaders for his incoming administration

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin's administration is beginning to take shape with appointments to leadership positions in behavioral health, juvenile justice and emergency management.
But Youngkin's choice for health commissioner will serve in an acting capacity and the state's Medicaid director has agreed to remain on the job for 120 days. An acting director also is overseeing the Department of Planning and Budget, which is crucial in developing a new two-year state budget.
No replacements have been named yet to replace departing leaders at Virginia Employment Commission and the Department of Motor Vehicles, two agencies that have come under fire for their policies and performance during the COVID-19 pandemic
"This is the most important management team I have ever assembled, and Virginians can rest assured we have brought together the qualified team that they deserve," he said in an announcement late Thursday.
A spokesperson for Youngkin said he "values the key roles" of agencies with interim or vacant leadership positions and "plans to make personnel announcements soon."
His most recent appointments include Nelson Smith, an executive with a private hospital in the Richmond area, as commissioner of behavioral health and developmental services. The department runs Virginia's public mental hospitals and other behavioral health institutions in conjunction with private and nonprofit services in communities.
Smith was chief administrative officer and vice president of behavioral health services at CJW Medical Center, run by HCA Virginia and encompassing Chippenham Hospital in South Richmond and Johnston-Willis Hospital in Chesterfield County.
He replaces Alison Land, who also came from the private hospital industry.
Smith will immediately inherit a staffing crisis at the state institutions, which are struggling to safely care for patients during a series of COVID-19 outbreaks that have sidelined hundreds of employees and forced the state to limit admissions at several facilities.
Youngkin has not made a final pick to replace departing Virginia Health Commissioner Norman Oliver, who became a lightning rod for Republican criticism of Gov. Ralph Northam's handling of the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor-elect named Dr. Colin Greene, currently director of the Lord Fairfax Public Health District in the northern Shenandoah Valley, as acting health commissioner.
Sean Connaughton, president and CEO of the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, applauded Youngkin's appointments of Smith and Greene - "two experienced health care professionals to serve in these roles during this most challenging time for Virginia’s health system."
"We pledge our support for these individuals and the Youngkin Administration as we work together to battle the current COVID-19 pandemic,” Connaughton said.
Youngkin had not yet named a replacement at Virginia's Medicaid agency for Karen Kimsey, who had announced her departure but said Friday she has agreed to remain at the agency for an additional 120 days "to support our staff and the new state leadership."
"It is an honor for me to continue serving the one in five Virginians who rely on the Medicaid agency for high-quality health care coverage," said Kimsey, a 27-year veteran who manages a program with an $18 billion budget of state and federal funds.
Jon Howe, associate director of the planning and budget department, will serve as director in an acting capacity with the departure of Dan Timberlake.
The governor-elect installed new leaders at two key public safety agencies - the Department of Juvenile Justice and the Department of Emergency Management.
Amy Floriano, an assistant commonwealth's attorney in Chesapeake, was picked to replace Valerie Boykin as executive director of the juvenile justice agency.
Shawn Talmadge, deputy secretary for public safety and homeland security under Northam, was named state coordinator of the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, which is planning for a new state of emergency in advance of a winter storm arriving on Sunday.
Brian Moran, the outgoing secretary, said Friday, "the vast majority of public safety agency heads are continuing in their jobs."
"That demonstrates operationally, we've done an extraordinary job," Moran said.
Youngkin also has not announced appointments to replace Ellen Marie Hess, who said last week she is retiring as commissioner of the embattled Virginia Employment Commission, or DMV Commissioner Rick Holcomb, who also announced his retirement more than a week ago.
The governor-elect has targeted VEC for major changes since the beginning of his campaign last year because of long delays in settling disputes over eligibility for unemployment benefits of hundreds of thousands of Virginians who lost their jobs during the pandemic.
This week, Youngkin named Bryan Horn, general counsel at the Home Builders Association of Richmond, as director of the Department of Housing & Community Development, with Todd Weinstein as his deputy director.
He appointed Demetrios "Mitch" Melis as director of the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulations.
Youngkin also filled out several deputy secretary positions in his Cabinet offices.
He appointed Charles Kennington, a fiscal analyst at the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee, as deputy under incoming Secretary of Finance Steve Emery Cummings and Jen Deci as deputy under Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller.
Parker Slaybaugh, who had served as press aide to former House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, was appointed deputy secretary of agriculture and forestry, along with Beth Green as another deputy secretary.
The governor-elect also named: Sonny Daniels and Ashley Traficant as assistant secretaries for public safety and homeland security; Jason Pak as deputy secretary of veterans and military affairs; Aliscia Andrews - who lost a 2020 congressional bid to Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th - as deputy secretary of administration; Nicki Thacker as chief deputy secretary of the commonwealth, along with Jenna Moon as deputy secretary.
Other notable appointments include Nicole Riley, Virginia state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, as deputy secretary of labor; Garrison Coward, who in 2019 lost to Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, as deputy secretary of commerce and trade; and Colleen Messick, executive director of the Virginia Capitol Foundation, as chief of staff to first lady Suzanne Youngkin.
Youngkin also made appointments to his policy and legislative affairs office, with Ali Ahmad as director, and his communications team, led by Press Secretary Macaulay Porter and Deputy Press Secretary Christian Martinez.
(804) 649-6964