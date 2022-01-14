Youngkin names key leaders for his incoming administration

"We pledge our support for these individuals and the Youngkin Administration as we work together to battle the current COVID-19 pandemic,” Connaughton said.

Youngkin had not yet named a replacement at Virginia's Medicaid agency for Karen Kimsey, who had announced her departure but said Friday she has agreed to remain at the agency for an additional 120 days "to support our staff and the new state leadership."

"It is an honor for me to continue serving the one in five Virginians who rely on the Medicaid agency for high-quality health care coverage," said Kimsey, a 27-year veteran who manages a program with an $18 billion budget of state and federal funds.

Jon Howe, associate director of the planning and budget department, will serve as director in an acting capacity with the departure of Dan Timberlake.

The governor-elect installed new leaders at two key public safety agencies - the Department of Juvenile Justice and the Department of Emergency Management.

Amy Floriano, an assistant commonwealth's attorney in Chesapeake, was picked to replace Valerie Boykin as executive director of the juvenile justice agency.