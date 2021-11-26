Youngkin names more transition aides

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has tapped a cadre of Republican legislators to lead his administration's transition at the state's top agencies.
The list includes four Richmond-area lawmakers, including Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, who will lead Youngkin's transition at the state's public health agency.
Sen Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, will lead the transition at the commerce and trade department; Del. Scott Wyatt, R-Hanover at the transportation department; and Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland at the department of veteran affairs. He'll be joined by Chesterfield Sheriff Karl Leonard.
The teams include dozens of participants, including former state Cabinet secretaries, other legislators, business leaders, representatives of law enforcement and individuals with subject matter expertise on issues ranging from school choice to veterans' concerns.
The landing team for education includes Bill Bennett, who served as President Ronald Reagan's secretary of education from 1985 to 1988 and as head of the Office of National Drug Control Policy under President George H. W. Bush.
Here's a list of who is heading the transition teams leading work at the agency level:
Administration
• Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Fauquier
Agriculture and Forestry
• Del. Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland
Commerce and Trade
• Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover
Commonwealth
• Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City
Education
• Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County
First lady
• Del. Amanda Batten, R-James City
Finance
• Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg
Health and Human Resources
• Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico
Labor
• Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford
Natural & Historic Resources
• Sen. Richard Stuart, R-King George
Public Safety and Homeland Security
• Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham
Technology and Cyber
• Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach
Transportation
• Del. Scott Wyatt, R-Hanover
Veterans and Defense Affairs
• Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland
(804) 649-6254
Twitter: @MelLeonor_
Youngkin transition landing teams
Here is a look at some of the officials on Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin's transition landing teams:
Administration
• (Chair) Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Fauquier
• Del. Jay Leftwich, R-Chesapeake
• Del. Will Wampler III, R-Washington County
• Janet Kelly, president of Virginia's Kids Belong; secretary of the commonwealth under Gov. Bob McDonnell from 2010 to 2014
• Aliscia Andrews, who lost the 2020 congressional campaign to Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th
• Tim Parrish, a financial consultant and chairman of the Prince William County Republican Committee
• Kishore Thota, business development manager at CapTech Ventures
• Donald Williams, owner of a consulting firm, former chairman of the Chesterfield County Republican Committee
• Tyler Williams, a legislative fiscal analyst for the Virginia Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee
Agriculture and Forestry
• (Chair) Del. Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland
• Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta
• Sen. Richard Stuart, R-King George
• Brian Barnett
• Tim Parrish
• Hallie Pence, senior adviser to Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th
• Beth Walker Green of Ashland, former Virginia state director of rural development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture
Commerce and Trade
• (Chair) Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover
• Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenburg
• Del. Emily Brewer, R-Suffolk
• Del. Will Morefield, R-Tazewell
• Del. Will Wampler III
• Melissa Ball of Hanover County, CEO of Ball Office Products
• Rooz Dadabhoy of Henrico County, CEO of Data Concepts
• Mike Gallagher
• Chris Pilkerton
• Bob Sledd of Goochland County, former chairman and CEO of Performance Food Group
• John "Dubby" Wynne, a retired communications executive and former chairman of Go Virginia
Commonwealth
• (Chair) Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City
• Del. Bobby Orrock, R-Caroline
• Chief Stephen Adkins of the Chickahominy Indian Tribe
• Abingdon Town Council Member Amanda Pillion
• Janet Kelly
Education
• (Chair) Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County
• Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico
• Del. John Avoli, R-Staunton
• Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle
• Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Caroline
• Former Rep. Tom Davis, R-11th, former rector of the George Mason University Board of Visitors
• Nate Bailey
• Bill Bennett, President Ronald Reagan's secretary of education from 1985 to 1988 and head of the Office of National Drug Control Policy under President George H. W. Bush
• Christopher Bright, a diplomatic historian who served as assistant Secretary of Commerce and Trade in Gov. George Allen's administration
• Lindsey Burke of Fairfax County, a school choice expert and advocate as director of the Center for Education Policy at The Heritage Foundation;
• Elizabeth Butler
• Grace Creasey of Goochland, executive director of the Virginia Council for Private Education
• Rebecca Horner
• Tian Olson
• Abigail Rogers
• Kirk Schroder, a lawyer who served as president of the State Board of Education during Jim Gilmore's term as governor from 1998 to 2002
• Elizabeth Schultz
First lady
• (Chair) Del. Amanda Batten, R-James City
Finance
• (Chair) Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg
Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City
• Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford
• Del. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke County
• Aubrey Layne of Virginia Beach, former secretary of finance under Gov. Ralph Northam and secretary of Transportation under Gov. Terry McAuliffe, now senior vice president and chief of staff at Sentara Healthcare
• Stuart Farrell, managing partner at Tuckahoe Holdings
• Brian Holland
• Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach
• Dan Kowalski
• Scott Mayausky, Stafford County's commissioner of the revenue
• Jared Walczack
Health and Human Resources
• (Chair) Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico
• Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Washington County
• Del. Roxann Robinson, R-Chesterfield
• Dr. Nancy Dye of Roanoke, a retired surgeon and 2015 state Senate candidate
• Dr. Bill Hazel, secretary of health and human resources under Govs. Bob McDonnell and Terry McAuliffe
• Lt. Col (Ret) Daniel Gade, 2020 GOP U.S. Senate candidate
• Lt. Col (Ret) Arne Owens
• Alan Levine, executive chairman, president and chief executive officer of Ballad Health, former secretary of Louisiana's Department of Health and Hospitals
• Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt
• Ashish Kachru
• Amber Kirby Talley
• Ashley Suetterlein
Labor
• (Chair) Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford
• Sen. Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell
• Melissa Ball
• Chuck James, a lawyer at Williams Mullen, former prosecutor and former Virginia chief deputy attorney general
• Caren Merrick
Natural & Historic Resources
• (Chair) Sen. Richard Stuart, R-King George
• Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville
• Keith Hodges
• Chelsea Jenkins
• James Sherlock
• Andrew Wheeler
Public Safety and Homeland Security
• (Chair) Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham
• Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County
• Del. Amanda Batten, R-James City
• Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle
• Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge
• Sheriff Mike Chapman of Loudoun County
• Sheriff Glendell Hill of Prince William County
• Sheriff Hank Partin of Montgomery County
• Tony Pham, former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the Trump administration and a 2015 candidate for Henrico County commonwealth's attorney
• Zach Terwilliger
• John Zadrozny
Technology and Cyber
• (Chair) Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach
• Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg
• Aliscia Andrews
• George Batsakis
Transportation
• (Chair) Del. Scott Wyatt, R-Hanover
• Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt
• Sen. Bill DeSteph, R-Virginia Beach
• Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham
• Robert Martinez of Norfolk, formerly secretary of transportation under Gov. George Allen and former associate deputy secretary of transportation under President George H. W. Bush, currently a vice president at Norfolk Southern;
• Former Del. Jim LeMunyon, R-Fairfax
• Jenn Aument
• Dave Foreman
• Brad Hobbs of Virginia Beach, CEO at Hobbs & Associates
• David Horner
• Shep Miller
Veterans and Defense Affairs
• (Chair) Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland
• Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania
• Sheriff Karl Leonard of Chesterfield County
• Col. (Ret.) Rich Anderson, a former Prince William County delegate, currently chair of the Republican Party of Virginia
• Col. (Ret.) Mike Flanagan
• Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach
• Paul Lawrence
• Tim Parrish
• Richard Stone
• Terrie Suit, a state delegate from 2000 to 2008 who was secretary of Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security in the McDonnell administration from 2011 to 2013
Mel Leonor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.