Youngkin names more transition aides

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has tapped a cadre of Republican legislators to lead his administration's transition at the state's top agencies.

The list includes four Richmond-area lawmakers, including Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, who will lead Youngkin's transition at the state's public health agency.

Sen Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, will lead the transition at the commerce and trade department; Del. Scott Wyatt, R-Hanover at the transportation department; and Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland at the department of veteran affairs. He'll be joined by Chesterfield Sheriff Karl Leonard.

The teams include dozens of participants, including former state Cabinet secretaries, other legislators, business leaders, representatives of law enforcement and individuals with subject matter expertise on issues ranging from school choice to veterans' concerns.

The landing team for education includes Bill Bennett, who served as President Ronald Reagan's secretary of education from 1985 to 1988 and as head of the Office of National Drug Control Policy under President George H. W. Bush.

Here's a list of who is heading the transition teams leading work at the agency level:

Administration