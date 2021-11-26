 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Youngkin names more transition aides
0 Comments

Youngkin names more transition aides

  • 0
20211110_MET_YOUNGKIN_AWE02

Concierge Barbara Carter talks with Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin and Suzanne Youngkin as they visit the state Capitol Nov. 9.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has tapped a cadre of Republican legislators to lead his administration's transition at the state's top agencies. 

The list includes four Richmond-area lawmakers, including Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, who will lead Youngkin's transition at the state's public health agency.

Sen Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, will lead the transition at the commerce and trade department; Del. Scott Wyatt, R-Hanover at the transportation department; and Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland at the department of veteran affairs. He'll be joined by Chesterfield Sheriff Karl Leonard. 

The teams include dozens of participants, including former state Cabinet secretaries, other legislators, business leaders, representatives of law enforcement and individuals with subject matter expertise on issues ranging from school choice to veterans' concerns.

The landing team for education includes Bill Bennett, who served as President Ronald Reagan's secretary of education from 1985 to 1988 and as head of the Office of National Drug Control Policy under President George H. W. Bush.

Here's a list of who is heading the transition teams leading work at the agency level:

Administration

• Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Fauquier

Agriculture and Forestry

• Del. Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland

Commerce and Trade

• Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover

Commonwealth

• Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City

Education

• Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County

First lady

• Del. Amanda Batten, R-James City

Finance

• Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg

Health and Human Resources

• Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico

Labor

• Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford

Natural & Historic Resources

• Sen. Richard Stuart, R-King George

Public Safety and Homeland Security

• Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham

Technology and Cyber

• Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach

Transportation

• Del. Scott Wyatt, R-Hanover

Veterans and Defense Affairs

• Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland

mleonor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6254

Twitter: @MelLeonor_

Youngkin transition landing teams

Here is a look at some of the officials on Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin's transition landing teams:

Administration

• (Chair) Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Fauquier

• Del. Jay Leftwich, R-Chesapeake

• Del. Will Wampler III, R-Washington County

Janet Kelly, president of Virginia's Kids Belong; secretary of the commonwealth under Gov. Bob McDonnell from 2010 to 2014

Aliscia Andrews, who lost the 2020 congressional campaign to Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th

Tim Parrish, a financial consultant and chairman of the Prince William County Republican Committee

Kishore Thota, business development manager at CapTech Ventures

Donald Williams, owner of a consulting firm, former chairman of the Chesterfield County Republican Committee

Tyler Williams, a legislative fiscal analyst for the Virginia Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee

Agriculture and Forestry

• (Chair) Del. Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland

• Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta

• Sen. Richard Stuart, R-King George

Brian Barnett

Tim Parrish

Hallie Pence, senior adviser to Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th

Beth Walker Green of Ashland, former Virginia state director of rural development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture

Commerce and Trade

• (Chair) Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover

• Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenburg

• Del. Emily Brewer, R-Suffolk

• Del. Will Morefield, R-Tazewell

• Del. Will Wampler III

Melissa Ball of Hanover County, CEO of Ball Office Products

Rooz Dadabhoy of Henrico County, CEO of Data Concepts

Mike Gallagher

Chris Pilkerton

Bob Sledd of Goochland County, former chairman and CEO of Performance Food Group

John "Dubby" Wynne, a retired communications executive and former chairman of Go Virginia

Commonwealth

• (Chair) Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City

• Del. Bobby Orrock, R-Caroline

• Chief Stephen Adkins of the Chickahominy Indian Tribe

• Abingdon Town Council Member Amanda Pillion

Janet Kelly

Education

• (Chair) Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County

• Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico

• Del. John Avoli, R-Staunton

• Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle

• Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Caroline

• Former Rep. Tom Davis, R-11th, former rector of the George Mason University Board of Visitors

Nate Bailey

Bill Bennett, President Ronald Reagan's secretary of education from 1985 to 1988 and head of the Office of National Drug Control Policy under President George H. W. Bush

Christopher Bright, a diplomatic historian who served as assistant Secretary of Commerce and Trade in Gov. George Allen's administration

Lindsey Burke of Fairfax County, a school choice expert and advocate as director of the Center for Education Policy at The Heritage Foundation;

Elizabeth Butler

Grace Creasey of Goochland, executive director of the Virginia Council for Private Education

Rebecca Horner

Tian Olson

Abigail Rogers

Kirk Schroder, a lawyer who served as president of the State Board of Education during Jim Gilmore's term as governor from 1998 to 2002

Elizabeth Schultz

First lady

• (Chair) Del. Amanda Batten, R-James City

Finance

• (Chair) Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg

Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City

• Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford

• Del. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke County

Aubrey Layne of Virginia Beach, former secretary of finance under Gov. Ralph Northam and secretary of Transportation under Gov. Terry McAuliffe, now senior vice president and chief of staff at Sentara Healthcare

Stuart Farrell, managing partner at Tuckahoe Holdings

Brian Holland

• Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach

Dan Kowalski

Scott Mayausky, Stafford County's commissioner of the revenue

Jared Walczack

Health and Human Resources

• (Chair) Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico

• Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Washington County

• Del. Roxann Robinson, R-Chesterfield

• Dr. Nancy Dye of Roanoke, a retired surgeon and 2015 state Senate candidate

• Dr. Bill Hazel, secretary of health and human resources under Govs. Bob McDonnell and Terry McAuliffe

• Lt. Col (Ret) Daniel Gade, 2020 GOP U.S. Senate candidate

• Lt. Col (Ret) Arne Owens

Alan Levine, executive chairman, president and chief executive officer of Ballad Health, former secretary of Louisiana's Department of Health and Hospitals

• Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt

Ashish Kachru

Amber Kirby Talley

Ashley Suetterlein

Labor

• (Chair) Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford

• Sen. Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell

Melissa Ball

Chuck James, a lawyer at Williams Mullen, former prosecutor and former Virginia chief deputy attorney general

Caren Merrick

Natural & Historic Resources

• (Chair) Sen. Richard Stuart, R-King George

• Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville

Keith Hodges

Chelsea Jenkins

James Sherlock

Andrew Wheeler

Public Safety and Homeland Security

• (Chair) Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham

• Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County

• Del. Amanda Batten, R-James City

• Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle

• Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge

• Sheriff Mike Chapman of Loudoun County

• Sheriff Glendell Hill of Prince William County

• Sheriff Hank Partin of Montgomery County

Tony Pham, former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the Trump administration and a 2015 candidate for Henrico County commonwealth's attorney

Zach Terwilliger

John Zadrozny

Technology and Cyber

• (Chair) Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach

• Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg

Aliscia Andrews

George Batsakis

Transportation

• (Chair) Del. Scott Wyatt, R-Hanover

• Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt

• Sen. Bill DeSteph, R-Virginia Beach

• Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham

Robert Martinez of Norfolk, formerly secretary of transportation under Gov. George Allen and former associate deputy secretary of transportation under President George H. W. Bush, currently a vice president at Norfolk Southern;

• Former Del. Jim LeMunyon, R-Fairfax

• Jenn Aument

Dave Foreman

Brad Hobbs of Virginia Beach, CEO at Hobbs & Associates

David Horner

Shep Miller

Veterans and Defense Affairs

• (Chair) Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland

• Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania

• Sheriff Karl Leonard of Chesterfield County

• Col. (Ret.) Rich Anderson, a former Prince William County delegate, currently chair of the Republican Party of Virginia

• Col. (Ret.) Mike Flanagan

• Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach

Paul Lawrence

Tim Parrish

Richard Stone

Terrie Suit, a state delegate from 2000 to 2008 who was secretary of Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security in the McDonnell administration from 2011 to 2013

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi artist paints city walls atop a crane

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News