Youngkin names Rosa Atkins as chief diversity officer

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has named Rosa Atkins as the state's chief Diversity, Opportunity, and Inclusion officer.
The administration had said in April that Atkins was holding the job on an interim basis while Angela Sailor was on leave because of a family matter.
Macaulay Porter, a spokesperson for Youngkin, said of Sailor on Thursday: "She has left the role due to a personal matter. The governor and the administration support her during this time. If she decides to come back into the Administration, we will welcome her back."
Atkins was the first assistant superintendent for diversity, equity and inclusion in the Virginia Department of Education under Gov. Ralph Northam, the Democrat who preceded Youngkin.
She is a former acting state superintendent of instruction and a former Charlottesville schools superintendent.
Northam created the state’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in 2019 in the aftermath of the blackface scandal that stemmed from disclosure of a racist photo on his page in his 1984 medical school yearbook.
The Youngkin administration calls it the Office of Diversity, Opportunity and Inclusion.
When Youngkin named Sailor to the job in January, he issued an executive order to refocus the office. He tasked Sailor and her staff with work on economic opportunity, cooperation among religious groups and promoting “free speech and civil discourse” at colleges and universities.