UPDATE: Youngkin names Kay Coles James, Shep Miller to Cabinet posts

James, born in Portsmouth, was raised in public housing in Richmond before graduating from Hampton University. She founded the Gloucester Institute, which offers leadership training to African American college students.

Under President George H.W. Bush's administration from 1989 to 1993, she served as associate director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy and as assistant secretary for public affairs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

James is the second person of color in the new governor's Cabinet, along with Craig Crenshaw, Youngkin's pick for secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs.

James succeeds Kelly Thomasson, who has served as secretary of the commonwealth since 2016 in Gov. Terry McAuliffe's administration.

Miller, Youngkin's choice for secretary of transportation, is a member of the Commonwealth Transportation Board and the Virginia House Ethics Advisory Council. He is also on the board of Virginia FREE, an advocacy group for the state's businesses.