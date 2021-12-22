Youngkin names Steve Emery Cummings as secretary of finance

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has chosen a financial executive and former investment banker as his secretary of finance.

Youngkin named Steve Emery Cummings to the key position in his emerging Cabinet, promising a shared commitment to “lowering taxes and restoring fiscal responsibility in Richmond.”

Cummings, 66, most recently served as president and CEO of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the Americas. Previously, he was global head of corporate and investment banking at Wachovia Bank, based in Charlotte, N.C.

He will succeed Gov. Ralph Northam's finance secretary, Joe Flores, who became finance secretary after Aubrey Layne resigned at the end of June to become an executive at Sentara Healthcare.

Layne, also a former transportation secretary under Gov. Terry McAuliffe, served on Youngkin’s transition team for finance.