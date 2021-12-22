 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by LifePoint Church RVA
Youngkin names Steve Emery Cummings as secretary of finance
0 Comments
top story breaking

Youngkin names Steve Emery Cummings as secretary of finance

  • 0
20211217_MET_BUDGET_BB09

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, shown earlier this month, will take office on Jan. 15.

 BOB BROWN/times-dispatch

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has chosen a financial executive and former investment banker as his secretary of finance.

Youngkin named Steve Emery Cummings to the key position in his emerging Cabinet, promising a shared commitment to “lowering taxes and restoring fiscal responsibility in Richmond.”

Cummings, 66, most recently served as president and CEO of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the Americas. Previously, he was global head of corporate and investment banking at Wachovia Bank, based in Charlotte, N.C.

He will succeed Gov. Ralph Northam's finance secretary, Joe Flores, who became finance secretary after Aubrey Layne resigned at the end of June to become an executive at Sentara Healthcare.

Layne, also a former transportation secretary under Gov. Terry McAuliffe, served on Youngkin’s transition team for finance.

mmartz@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6964

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UV light wall in development to provide 'invisible protection' against Covid-19

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News