Youngkin names Trump's EPA chief to lead natural resources, sparking outrage from Dems, environmental groups

Kate West, director of the Sierra Club's Virginia chapter, urged Democrats to block Wheeler if Youngkin does not withdraw the nomination, saying: "A vote for Andrew Wheeler is a vote against Virginian’s clean air, safe drinking water and sustainable energy.”

Democrats hold a 21-19 edge in the state Senate. Republicans will take control of the House Jan. 12, with a 52-48 edge.

Wheeler is on Youngkin's natural resources transition committee, which is chaired by Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Westmoreland.

Stuart said he didn't know much about Wheeler but found him qualified through their personal interactions in working on the committee.

“He is incredibly competent, smart and very qualified," Stuart said. "Now, I’ve already heard from some of my Democratic colleagues and friends on the other side of the aisle. But it seems to me their objection is he worked for President Trump. I’d like to hear the objections about his character, qualifications, ability vs. that he was appointed by Trump to the EPA.

“I’m impressed with him. I can’t speak to his background because I really don’t know anything about his background.”