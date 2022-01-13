Youngkin names Wyoming schools leader as superintendent of public instruction

Balow succeeds James Lane, who announced last month that he was stepping down. Lane, whom outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam appointed in 2018, is a former division superintendent in Chesterfield, Goochland and Middlesex counties.

According to the Wyoming Department of Education, Balow led efforts to add computer science as required academic content or all students, "incorporated career and military readiness into Wyoming’s statewide accountability model for the first time," and worked to strengthen Wyoming's "early literacy laws" in order to "help ensure all students read at or above grade level."

The Wyoming website says Balow believes "small government is best."

The superintendent's biography says she is a fifth generation Wyoming native, with a degree in education from the University of Wyoming and a master’s in education from Regis University. She is a member of the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees and her husband, John, is a principal at an elementary school.

The bio also notes that Balow is a hunter and co-chair of the Wyoming Women’s Antelope Hunt.

The Youngkin team detailed more than 30 other appointments Thursday evening.

Names with which some readers might be familiar include Nicole Riley, Virginia state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, as deputy secretary of labor; Garrison Coward, who lost a 2019 run for the House of Delegates to Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, as deputy secretary of commerce and trade; and Colleen Messick, executive director of the Virginia Capitol Foundation, as chief of staff to first lady Suzanne Youngkin.