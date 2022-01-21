Youngkin naming Carrie Roth, longtime Republican official, to lead troubled VEC

Gov. Glenn Youngkin will appoint Carrie Roth to lead the Virginia Employment Commission, an embattled state agency that has struggled to process and pay almost two million claims for unemployment benefits in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roth, a Michigan native who grew up in Chesterfield County, has been a prominent Republican political appointee since the administration of Gov. George Allen more than 25 years ago and served as deputy secretary of commerce and trade under Gov. Bob McDonnell.

Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter confirmed the appointment on Friday.

Roth served as president and CEO of the Virginia Bio+Tech Park in Richmond from 2013, after the retirement of former Allen Cabinet secretary Bob Skunda, until last February, when she founded an entrepreneurial consulting firm, Rerouted.

She also served as press secretary for Allen during his one term in the U.S. Senate.

Former Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, appointed Roth to the Virginia Board of Workforce Development last year.