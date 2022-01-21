Youngkin naming Carrie Roth, longtime Republican official, to lead troubled VEC

Gov. Glenn Youngkin will appoint Carrie Roth to lead the Virginia Employment Commission, an embattled state agency that has struggled to process and pay almost two million claims for unemployment benefits in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Roth, a Michigan native who grew up in Chesterfield County, has been a prominent Republican political appointee since the administration of Gov. George Allen more than 25 years ago and served as deputy secretary of commerce and trade under Gov. Bob McDonnell.
Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter confirmed the appointment on Friday.
Roth served as president and CEO of the Virginia Bio+Tech Park in Richmond from 2013, after the retirement of former Allen Cabinet secretary Bob Skunda, until last February, when she founded an entrepreneurial consulting firm, Rerouted.
She also served as press secretary for Allen during his one term in the U.S. Senate.
Former Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, appointed Roth to the Virginia Board of Workforce Development last year.
Roth replaces Ellen Marie Hess, an attorney who had served as a state government employee for more than 25 years, including six as commissioner of the VEC. Unlikely to be reappointed by Youngkin, she announced her retirement to agency staff earlier this month.
Previously, Hess served as deputy commissioner at the Department of Motor Vehicles, another state agency, along with the VEC, that Youngkin has targeted for "transformation" in his emerging administration.
Both agencies have been pilloried by Republicans critical of the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The VEC, in particular, has struggled to promptly handle unemployment claims after the pandemic triggered the loss of more than 400,000 jobs in one month in 2020s.
Hess was the defendant in a federal lawsuit filed last spring by advocates for five unemployed women. The legal action became a de facto class action suit that U.S. District Judge Henry Hudson dismissed last month after finding that the state agency had satisfied the terms of a settlement agreement reached last May to improve its performance.
(804) 649-6964