Youngkin offers telework consideration for workers with children

As Memorial Day heralds summer, parents who work as state employees are scrambling for child care options under an impending deadline to comply with a new policy Gov. Glenn Youngkin imposed to push the state workforce back into the office after the 27-month-old COVID-19 pandemic drove them out.

The new telework policy, which the administration announced three weeks ago to take effect on July 5, requires state employees to return to their offices unless they have permission to work remotely, with more than one day a week requiring approval of senior administration officials.

The Department of Environmental Quality - one of more than 65 executive branch agencies the policy covers - recently offered its employees the option of working remotely for up to five days a week under "temporary telework agreements" through the summer if they have no other alternatives for child care.

"Lack of child care is a legitimate issue and may be considered as a Temporary Telework Agreement on a case by case basis," Renee Wilson, director of the agency's human resource department, advised DEQ employees in a memo on May 17.

Child care wasn't among the reasons specified for temporary telework agreements of up to two weeks in the original policy, but Youngkin press secretary Macaulay Porter confirmed this week that agencies can consider it as a reason through Labor Day, Sept. 5, marking the end of the summer holiday and beginning of the school year.

However, Porter said, "The same approval process applies to all telework agreements."

That means agency heads can approve no more than one telework day per week for employees, while two days a week requires permission from the applicable Cabinet secretary and requests for more go to Youngkin's chief of staff, Jeff Goettman.

Administration officials insist that the new policy offers flexibility to agency managers and employees, but Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, disagrees.

"Any policy that requires the chief of staff of the governor to sign off on applications is not flexible," said McClellan, a corporate lawyer for Verizon whose Richmond-based district includes many state employees and their families. "It's an inherent bottleneck."

"I can't imagine a Fortune 500 company that would say the chief operating officer or the chief of staff to the CEO would have to approve employee teleworking agreements," she said.

McClellan is among eight Democratic legislators - seven from the Richmond area - who publicly urged Youngkin to delay implementation of the new policy until after Labor Day, when parents will have more options to balance their work schedules and family obligations.

"This whole thing has just been incredibly disruptive to state employees who are parents," McClellan said in an interview. "It is completely counter to what the private sector is doing and has been doing before the pandemic even started."

"It's just a big mess at a time when we should be encouraging our state workforce," she said. "We're just giving a lot of them one more reason to leave and go to the private sector."

The governor gave employees two weeks to file applications for teleworking agreements, which will replace all teleworking agreements that employees already have with their state agency.

The Youngkin administration acknowledged that the policy could require "changes in childcare arrangements," which it encouraged employees to discuss with their supervisors and agency leaders and to submit telework agreements "that best fit their needs."

McClellan and other legislators said the two-week deadline given to employees to submit applications gave those who have young children little time to arrange for other options, with summer camps mostly full and childcare providers facing workforce shortages of their own.

"This sudden announcement so late in the school year has left many of our constituents with limited options for the arrangements of childcare," the legislators said in their letter to Youngkin on May 18.

The Youngkin administration hasn't tallied the requests for telework or determined how many would require high-level approval.

"The administration and agency leaders are assessing the telework agreements and individuals are invited to apply for telework as needed," Porter said.

Some agencies have a better idea of the demand than others. The Virginia Department of Transportation, one of the state's largest agencies with more than 7,600 employees, estimates that more than 4,000 salary and wage employees are eligible to telework, while about 1,700 had submitted applications through Tuesday.

Many of the department's employees have had to work throughout the pandemic because road construction and maintenance were considered essential services during the public health emergency that then-Gov. Ralph Northam declared on March 12, 2020.

"If an employee is assigned 100% to field operations, they would not be eligible for telework," spokesperson Marshall Herman said.

Other state agencies classify field offices differently. For example, the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services told its employees that the telework restrictions don't apply to workers in regional offices across the state or field operations that report to the central office in Richmond. Many of those workers provide services within their communities, which often are far from central and regional offices.

All state agencies have backup plans for teleworking during emergencies that shut down government offices, but some have emergency response duties that may require more flexibility for where and when employees work.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management, for example, requires all employees to be "subject to emergency work whether it be in the field or at the Virginia Emergency Operations Center. ..Our agency's work is not 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday," spokesperson Lauren Opett said.

"It is for this reason, and many other factors, that we are working to identify how our staff can be accomplish our mission and effectively coordinate with each other while also taking care of team members and promoting a positive work/life balance, which can at times be difficult in this line of work," Opett said in an email on Monday.

The agency has been working with the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security and governor's office "to determine our path forward," she said.

The Virginia Department of Health, at the epicenter of the emergency response to COVID-19, also requires many of its employees to be available beyond normal work hours.

"During an emergency, we have the ability to work in the office, at home, in emergency operations centers at the local and state levels," spokesperson Tammie Smith said on Wednesday. "Telework may cease or slow for many day-to-day but when it's dangerous to travel, or offices close, teleworking remains a viable option and all forms of response kick in."

The health department is still "tallying the numbers" of employees seeking teleworking agreements, Smith said. "Employees who were on leave or who for other reasons could not complete the form by May 20 were given time to submit telework requests."