Youngkin orders security review of state mental hospitals after escapes

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is ordering a review of security and safety measures at Virginia's state-run mental hospitals after two patients escaped from Eastern State Hospital near Williamsburg over Easter weekend.

Virginia State Police are not releasing details of how Bryant Marcus Wilkerson, 29, and Austin Preston Leigh, 31, escaped from the hospital in James City County, which state behavioral health officials said occurred about 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Leigh was captured in Chesapeake - where state police he had outstanding drug-related warrants - on Sunday afternoon at 5:45 and held in jail there without bond. Wilkerson, also a convicted felon wanted for probation violation, remained at large on Monday.

State police described Wilkerson as "armed and dangerous," but state behavioral health officials said the men were not armed when they escaped from the hospital.

"At this time, we do not believe the patients had any weapons or contraband in their possession upon eloping from the hospital," said Lauren Cunningham, spokeswoman for the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.

The escape occurred almost exactly 28 years after John Midgette, acquitted of murder because of an insanity plea, walked away from Central State Hospital near Petersburg in Gov. George Allen's first year in office. He responded with tight security controls on the state hospitals.

Youngkin said Monday that he has directed Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel and Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Bob Mosier to "conduct a review of safety and security protocols at our mental health facilities," according to Macaulay Porter, his press secretary.

"We know that there are significant challenges with our mental health system in Virginia," Porter said in a statement on Monday.

Virginia operates nine mental hospitals - eight for adults and one for children and adolescents, as well as two training facilities for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities, a medical center next to Central State in Dinwiddie County, and a behavioral rehabilitation center for civilly committed sex offenders.

Funding for behavioral health care is a critical issue in the two-year budget currently caught in a political stalemate between the House of Delegates and Senate. The competing budgets both attempt to address a crisis in the overcrowded, understaffed state hospitals, while investing more in community-based services to keep people out of institutions.

"Through the budget process, the governor is working with legislators to find long-term solutions to ensure that care is available, accessible and secure by increasing historically low salaries at state hospitals and much-needed improvements to state hospitals and community mental health services," Porter said.

"Budget discussions are also focused on bolstering behavioral health and crisis services across Virginia, improving the discharge processes at state hospitals and developing an alternative to current emergency custody and temporary detention order processes in order to relieve law enforcement of long hours waiting with patients in emergency departments," she added.

The Senate budget proposes to spend more than the House on behavioral health, but it also has about $3 billion more available because the Senate has balked at about half of the more than $5 billion in tax cuts that Youngkin seeks and the House supports.

Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, said Monday that there is "nothing new" in the stalled budget negotiations, but she called the governor's response to the escapes "a very reasonable statement and consistent with the direction of the previous governor," Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat.

"For me personally, it's a big consideration," Howell said. "Trying to reform our mental health system has been my A-number-one priority for about the last 20 years. It has been a slow and frustrating process."

"I'm glad to finally be in a position to put more resources on it," she said.

Little information was available about Wilkerson and Leigh, or why they were at Eastern State, founded in 1773.

Cunningham said the state could not publicly discuss the two patients because of medical privacy laws. She said Eastern State immediately notified law enforcement agencies after the escapes, including state police, James City and Williamsburg police, and police at the College of William & Mary.

She said the hospital "will be conducting an internal investigation concerning this incident and how it occurred."

"Ensuring the safety of the patients and staff at Eastern State and the surrounding community is critically important," Cunningham said. "We are grateful to all those who are working to bring about a safe outcome in this case."