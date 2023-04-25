Gov. Glenn Youngkin has set records for political fundraising and now he's spending it to build a team of operatives to get out the vote for Republicans in elections this fall that will determine control of the Virginia General Assembly.

Spirit of Virginia, the political action committee that Youngkin created last year to support his national and state ambitions, has hired Brian Barrett to run its absentee and early voting operation, as he did for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in his resounding re-election victory over Democrat Stacey Abrams last fall.

Barrett is among five people that Spirit of Virginia has hired for an all-out push to win control of the legislature, both to carry out Youngkin's policy priorities in the last two years of his gubernatorial term and boost his national standing for a potential Republican presidential run next year.

During this year's regular General Assembly session Democrats held a 22-18 edge in the Senate while Republicans held a 52-48 edge in the House of Delegates.

"The governor's political team has a singular obsession - win the House and Senate," said Matt Moran, executive director of Spirit of Virginia and a veteran statehouse operative who worked for two Republican Speakers of the House.

It's a smart move, said Larry Sabato, president of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, who said that Kemp "did a very effective job" of turning out absentee and early voters last year after a close call against Abrams in 2018.

"This tells me he's focused on turnout, which is exactly right," Sabato said of Youngkin. "The voters are out there - you just have to get them to the polls and you have to do that more than the other side."

"Democrats better take notice," he added.

Other members of the political team already are familiar to Virginia politics:

* Zack Roday, a Chesterfield County political spokesman and adviser who will serve as director of the coordinated campaign;

* Caitlin Collins Eager, who joined the governor's finance team for his gubernatorial bid in 2021, became finance director in January;

* Amanda Iovino, director of polling and analytics, was Youngkin's polling director during his gubernatorial campaign in 2021; and

* Juan O'Leary, deputy political director, is the former manager for Derrick Anderson, who finished second in the Republican primary in the 7th Congressional District last year.

"This team is best in class and we're already hard at work," said Moran, who is leading the effort with Dave Rexrode, chairman of Spirit of Virginia.

Youngkin's political team convened meetings with conservative groups and political caucuses a week ago in Richmond, as it did at the end of last year, to talk about plans for the legislative campaigns, with elections for all 140 assembly seats in newly drawn political districts. The governor also has shattered political fund raising records in Virginia. In the first 15 months of his term he

In his first 15 months in office, the former private equity CEO reported $7.5 million in individual donations of $10,000 or more, including $2.7 million in the first quarter of this year.

The stakes are high for Youngkin, who continues to keep his national political options open, while remaining focused on winning legislative control in Virginia as former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis - who has not yet declared he is running - pummel each other in the battle for the Republican presidential nomination.

DeSantis has an advantage over Youngkin because the Republican-controlled Florida legislature will approve anything he proposes, said Sabato at UVa. In Virginia, the Democratic-controlled Senate has thwarted Youngkin's efforts to ban most abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest and protecting the life of the mother, as well as blocking other policies sought by the conservative Republican base.

"If [Youngkin] wants to be noticed again nationally, he's going to have to win both house of the legislature," Sabato said. "There's no two ways about it."

"Imagine the things he'll get passed if he controls the House and Senate," he added.

However, without legislative approval of Youngkin's most conservative policy proposals, Sabato said the governor has been able to avoid some of the pitfalls that tripped DeSantis on contentious national issues such as abortion and banning books deemed offensive in public schools.

Last week, billionaire GOP donor Thomas Peterffy, who had supported DeSantis, sent a $1 million check to Youngkin's PAC because of his concern about the Florida governor's position on abortion - signing a law that bans the procedure after six weeks with exceptions for rape and incest up to 15 weeks and for the life of the mother - and book bans.

"What does he think Youngkin is doing?" Sabato asked.

