Youngkin pick for DMV withdraws after report of inappropriate behavior in Indiana

Peter Lacy was supposed to become the next commissioner of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, but Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration rescinded the offer on Tuesday after an Indiana newspaper reported that the former head of the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles had been accused of inappropriate behavior on the job.

The Indianapolis Star reported on Tuesday that Lacy had resigned as head of the Indiana agency on April 27, a month before his previously announced departure date and "one day after he appeared intoxicated during an executive meeting, slurring his words, acting confused and making an off-color statement."

Lacy, who had led the Indiana agency under Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb since 2017, spoke with Virginia Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller on Tuesday morning, according to Youngkin Press Secretary Macaulay Porter.

“Mr. Lacy rescinded his acceptance and the Secretary concurred with that decision," Porter said in a brief statement. "He informed Mr. Lacy the Commonwealth rescinded the offer of employment.”

The stunning reversal leaves one of Virginia's most prominent agencies without a full-time leader and raises questions about the Youngkin administration's decision to offer him the job.

"Basically, what it shows is that they are extraordinarily inexperienced at vetting," said Bob Holsworth, a veteran political analyst in Richmond. "They managed to reduce the level of embarrassment by not having him here."

The Virginia DMV has been under interim leadership for almost four months after longtime Commissioner Rick Holcomb retired amid criticism over the agency's slowness in reopening its offices to walk-in service late into the COVID-19 pandemic.

"DMV is probably the one agency - and there are a few in state government - that is most in need of an overhaul, in my opinion," said Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, who led a push by the General Assembly last year to force the agency to reopen its offices for customer service without appointment.

"To the extent that this misfire sets that timetable back, then that's regrettable," Petersen said.

In response to the General Assembly, Holcomb, then the Virginia DMV head, opened offices for walk-in service for three days a week and reserving other days for appointment in October, but Youngkin ordered all offices to allow walk-in service six days a week.

Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Linda Ford has been serving as acting commissioner since Holcomb's retirement.

The incident comes as the Youngkin administration is facing the loss of the third high-level leader at the Virginia Information Technologies Agency since the governor took office in January. It also comes less than a week after Youngkin announced a new telework policy aimed at returning state employees to their offices.

Chief Operating Officer Jon Ozovek resigned after Youngkin replaced Chief Information Officer Nelson Moe with Phil Wittmer, who left after less than a month in order to remain at his home in Kansas. Acting Chief Operating Officer Demeterias Rodgers confirmed on Monday that he will leave the IT agency on May 20.

The DMV setback also was ill-timed because the clock is about to run out on the 120-day letters that a number of Virginia agency heads under then-Gov. Ralph Northam have been operating under during the transition to the new administration.

Porter, the governor's press secretary, declined further comment on the decision to withdraw the job offer to Lacy.

The Indianapolis Star reported that Lacy, the scion of a prominent family influential in Indiana Republican politics, had a history of inappropriate behavior in the state workplace, including crude sexual references and screaming fits of anger.

But the newspaper said that Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb had allowed Lacy to resign rather than face disciplinary action that could have allowed any disciplinary issues or complaints in his personnel file to become public.

The Indiana governor's office would not discuss the reasons for Lacy's resignation or the reports of inappropriate behavior, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Lacy told the newspaper, "Moving up my departure date allowed me to take some time off to pursue other opportunities where I can bring Indiana's BMV learnings and successes to other jurisdictions."