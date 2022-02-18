Youngkin pick to lead state IT agency is leaving administration

Phil Wittmer, chosen by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to lead Virginia's information technology agency, is leaving after less than a month on the job.

The governor's office confirmed Friday that Wittmer is stepping down as chief information officer at the Virginia Information Technologies Agency, known as VITA. The governor's office gave no explanation for Wittmer's departure.

He had replaced Nelson Moe, who had led agency for almost seven years, including messy divorce between the state and Northrop Grumman, which had been the sole vendor for state IT services under a 13-year, $2.4 billion contract that began in 2005.

Virginia moved to a multi-vendor model for providing IT services to executive branch agencies in 2018, paying the Fairfax County-based company $40 million to settle litigation that had begun almost three years earlier.

Wittmer served as chief information technology officer in Kansas from mid-2018 to early 2018 after a long career in the private sector. Before coming to Virginia, he worked as a private IT consultant, most recently at RSM US, a national consulting firm.