With U.S.-Chinese relations as tense as they’ve been in decades, Gov. Glenn Youngkin ventured into the always fraught area of American officials meeting Taiwan to talk trade and investment with President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen.

While on the first day of his first overseas trade mission, Youngkin also signed an executive order establishing Virginia’s first office for economic development in Taipei.

“As a premier partner in the Commonwealth’s economic and business ecosystem, I was thrilled to meet with President Tsai to strengthen Virginia’s decades-old partnership with Taiwan,” Youngkin said.

“As a former business leader, I appreciate the commitment to excellence that Taiwan demonstrates across sectors. They are an important training partner and model of prosperity for nations across the globe.”

Taiwan is Virginia’s fourth-largest export market, buying $730 million of Virginia products in 2022. It also is the fifth-largest importer into Virginia, selling some $1 billion of goods last year.

Tsai’s visit earlier this month with U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California sparked the Chinese People's Liberation Army to issue “a serious warning against the collusion and provocation between the 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces and external forces,” followed by three days of aggressive military exercises around the island.

Tsai said at her meeting with Youngkin: “I am very happy to continue to receive good friends from the U.S. so soon after returning from this visit.

“Taiwan has enjoyed sister-state relations with Virginia for 42 years,” she said.

She said Youngkin’s visit was especially significant because of the state’s trade ties with Taiwan and since Taiwan has long cooperated with Virginia in education and cultural affairs. The two signed a second extension of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in education last August.

China says Taiwan belongs to it.

Since the 1970s, U.S. policy has been to avoid confronting that issue directly, instead of maintaining its previous stance that the government of Taiwan was the legitimate government of China.

Youngkin’s moves last year to pull Virginia out of the running for a Ford Motor Co. battery plant, charging it was a front for a company controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, sparked sharp criticism from Democratic legislators, who argued that the $3.5 billion facility would have generated 2,500 jobs in a depressed region of the state.

He argued that such investment posed a national security threat, while administration officials noted that some of the electric vehicle tax credits which backers of the deal hoped to capitalize upon might be uncertain. The battery plant ultimately went to Michigan.

During the General Assembly session, legislation Youngkin supported aimed at barring Chinese purchases of farmland— the legislation only referred to foreign adversaries — passed the House of Delegates and state Senate.

