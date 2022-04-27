Youngkin prevails on vetoes, but loses on gas tax holiday, numerous bill amendments

Gov. Glenn Youngkin didn't lose any veto battles in the General Assembly, but his first-year record was mixed, with numerous defeats on bills he attempted to amend, including a hotly debated bid to force an election this year for all members of the politically embattled Loudoun County School Board.

The Senate voted 22-18 to reject Youngkin's amendments to require Loudoun school board members to face re-election a year early, after a bitter floor debate that reflected many of the same political divisions over public school policy that were pivotal in his election last fall. The House of Delegates had approved the amendments by a 51-48 vote.

Only one senator broke party ranks - Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, who deplored the school board's actions in handling allegations of sexual assaults against two students last year, but disagreed with the state setting a precedent by changing the election schedule to shorten the terms of board members.

"I don't want to go down this path," Suetterlein said.

Youngkin now has the option of signing or vetoing the underlying bill and others for which his amendments were rejected.

The governor also suffered an expected loss of his new proposal to suspend Virginia's tax on gasoline, which a Senate committee rejected early on Wednesday, before the assembly reconvened for its annual veto session to consider the new governor's actions on bills passed in the session that ended March 12.

Legislation to regulate products that contain THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, also appears to be dead after a battle over Youngkin's attempt to end it with a substitute that, among other things, would have created new criminal penalties for possession of more than two ounces of marijuana.

Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears initially broke a 20-20 tie to vote against the governor's substitute, but the Senate revived the proposal and unanimously endorsed a parliamentary maneuver to send the substitute bill back to a committee that will not meet.

Youngkin has the option of proposing legislation in the continuing special session that began on April 4 or it could be addressed in pending negotiations over a new budget, although both the chair of the Senate Finance committee and the Republican leader strongly opposed the option.

"We are literally about to create pandemonium," warned Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City.

Youngkin's record on vetoes was unblemished, with Democrats unable to muster the two-thirds vote necessary to override the governor's rejection of 26 bills - all of them sponsored by Democrats and most of them adopted by wide bipartisan majorities.

But Youngkin came within one vote in the Senate of losing his perfect record on a bill that would have increased an income tax deduction for businesses from 20% to 30%. He had signed an identical bill carried by a Republican sponsor in the House of Delegates, but vetoed the same measure proposed by Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, who had nine bills vetoed by the governor.

"This is a chance to cut taxes," Ebbin said, adding, after a leading question by Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, that sustaining the governor's veto represented a tax increase.

The Senate voted 26-14 to override the veto - one vote short of the 27 necessary to restore the original bill. Five Republicans voted to override, including two congressional candidates - Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, and Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach - who are seeking the Republican nomination to challenge two incumbent Democrats in mid-term elections in November.

Youngkin faced less opposition in the House, where Republicans have a 52-48 edge. The House sustained his vetoes of 10 House bills, mostly on party-line votes.

The votes were closer on many of the 16 Senate bills the governor vetoed, but ultimately Republicans sustained the vetoes. In one case, Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, voted to uphold the veto of a consumer protection bill he had co-sponsored with Ebbin. Youngkin vetoed the bill after signing an identical measure carried by a House Republican.

In some cases, Democrats in both chambers chose not to contest the vetoes.

However, Youngkin also failed to amend several bills in the Senate and House after their Republican sponsors asked that the amendments be passed by for the day, effectively killing his proposed amendments by not acting on them during the one-day session.

Youngkin, who on Wednesday joined the annual March for Life by abortion opponents, also lost a close vote in the Senate on his proposal to prevent surrogacy contracts from "requiring" an abortion but not "preventing" one.

The Senate voted 20-19 to reject the amendment after Morrissey, a Catholic who opposes abortion, stepped off the floor just before the vote. In doing so, he sidestepped a vote that could have resulted in a 20-20 tie that would have been broken by Earle-Sears, the lieutenant governor who spoke earlier at the March for Life rally.

“I don’t think we have the right to make a decision in advance for any person,” said Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, who asked the Senate to reject the amendment.

Youngkin also suffered one unanimous defeat in the Senate on his proposal to prevent administration of the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund from the Department of Conservation and Recreation to a reconstituted Virginia Soil and Water Conservation Board.

The House and Senate rejected the governor's amendments to bills that would eliminate a new requirement for indigent defendants to post bond to appeal eviction from rental housing.

“We passed these bills with bipartisan support to end an unequal system that prevents indigent tenants in Virginia from appealing their evictions to a jury of their peers,” said Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, who sponsored the Senate version of the bill, which was identical to a House bill proposed by Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond.

“Governor Youngkin’s amendments would not only undo progress, they would worsen the current system by forcing tenants to pay the appeal bond amount directly to their landlords," McClellan said.

Before the assembly reconvened on Wednesday, the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee voted 12-3 to kill a bill sponsored by Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, to suspend Virginia's 26.2-cent-per-gallon gasoline tax for three months and cap future increases for inflation. Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, voted with Democrats against the bill.

It was the second time the Senate committee had rejected an attempt by Youngkin and his allies to temporarily roll back the state gasoline tax as part of the governor's $5 billion package of proposed tax cuts. During the regular session, the committee killed his proposal to retroactively suspend the most recent 5-cent-per-gallon increase in the tax for 12 months.

Youngkin proposed a new gas tax holiday in a special legislative session that began April 4, using $437 million in unanticipated transportation revenues. The proposal would have suspended tax in May, June and July, reduce it by 50% in August and 25% in September before fully restoring it.

Democrats instead wanted to send $50 payments to vehicle owners in Virginia – up to two cars per household.

Youngkin, speaking briefly with reporters at the Capitol Wednesday morning, said he was disappointed in the Democrats' vote and that lawmakers should return the money to taxpayers.

"The runaway inflation, the cost of living escalation in Virginia is hurting Virginians," Youngkin said.

"It's Virginians' money - it's not the government's money," Youngkin said, asserting that Virginia has ample transportation funding to afford the tax holiday.

The governor said he still hopes to win the tax holiday as part of his tax cut package still pending in negotiations over revisions to the budget for the current fiscal year and the next two-year budget. House and Senate budget leaders say an agreement on the spending plans is weeks away.

But Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, said a rebate check would be a more effective way to provide relief.

Michael Martz Follow Michael Martz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today