Youngkin proposes $3.5 billion in budget amendments without saying how to pay for them

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has proposed more than $3.5 billion in amendments to the $158 billion two-year budget left by his predecessor, Gov. Ralph Northam, but doesn’t say where he would find the money to pay for his priorities.

The centerpiece of the new governor’s proposed amendments is a campaign promise to double the standard deduction for state income tax filers at a cost of more than $2.1 billion in state revenues.

Youngkin also proposes to exempt up to $40,000 a year in military retirement benefits from income tax, phased in over three years at a total cost of $515 million.

The other big piece of the new governor’s tax cut package would raise the amount of money given to taxpayers as one-time rebates by about $203 million for a total of about $1 billion when combined with tax relief that Northam proposed in his outgoing budget.

The amendments, released late Friday afternoon, break precedent with the past three governors — one Republican, two Democrats — whom the House Appropriations Committee did not allow to propose budget amendments directly, but only through members of the House of Delegates.