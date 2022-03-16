Youngkin proposes suspending Virginia's 26-cent gas tax for three months

Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday proposed suspending the state's 26-cent gas tax for three months.

Youngkin, who pumped gasoline for customers Wednesday afternoon at a BP station in Henrico County, said the new plan replaces his previous proposal to suspend the most recent 5-cent increase in the state's gas tax for 12 months effective July 1.

Youngkin said in a statement that he wants to use $437 million in what he termed unanticipated transportation revenues "to support the gas tax holiday. "

"Inflation, especially in energy and gasoline, is increasing because of failed policies by the current Presidential administration that constrain domestic supply," the governor said.

"In addition, the conflict in Ukraine is further exacerbating the problem. These rising gas prices are hurting Virginians, and we need to do something about it."

Other states are considering similar steps. Maryland lawmakers are in the process of sending Gov. Larry Hogan a proposed suspension of their state's gas tax of 36 cents a gallon.

Youngkin said he would seek to add an emergency clause to the legislation in the upcoming special session so that the measure would take effect upon his signature instead of on July 1.

Youngkin's prior call for the state to suspend for a year its most recent 5-cent increase to the gas tax - has been part of budget negotiations between the Democrat-controlled Senate and the GOP-controlled House.

As of July 1, Virginia's gas tax became 26.2 cents per gallon, up from 21.2 cents per gallon from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

Youngkin said his proposal also would apply to the tax on diesel fuel which is 27 cents per gallon.

The break would be in effect for May, June, and July, and the state would phase the tax back in in August and September.

On Wednesday, Senate Democrats said Youngkin's new plan could hurt maintenance of the state's infrastructure and have broader long-term repercussions.

"The Commonwealth’s transportation budget relies on gas tax revenue," said Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax.

“As final negotiations take place, we need to make sure we can provide relief for Virginians while still maintaining a robust and responsible budget."

House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, and House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, both backed Youngkin's proposal.

"Anyone who buys groceries or gasoline knows Virginia’s families are being squeezed more than they have in a long time," Gilbert said.

Knight, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee and a key House budget negotiator, asserted that the budget could handle the tax holiday.

Our Transportation Fund is doing quite well," Knight said, noting that over the next two fiscal years, "the fund will take in more than $1.1 billion in unanticipated revenue."

Youngkin has not yet announced the date of a special session in which lawmakers will complete work on the state budget and resolve other measures in conference, such as funding for lab schools and for a potential Washington Commanders football stadium.