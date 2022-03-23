Youngkin pushes tax cuts in TV ad; sets April 4 special session

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is putting pressure on the Virginia legislature with a new TV ad that will air across the state starting Thursday pitching his package of tax cuts.

Youngkin also announced plans to call lawmakers back to Richmond to wrap up work on the budget starting April 4.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday afternoon, Youngkin said he had signed a proclamation calling legislators to a special session to finish work on the budget and other pending legislation.

“On Monday, April 4th, I really am expecting a budget to be passed by the House and the Senate. It’s time. We’ve had 10 days since we adjourned,” Youngkin said in front of an empty Senate chamber.

A package of tax cuts, Youngkin’s marquee agenda item and campaign promise, is pending before budget negotiators in the GOP-controlled House and Democrat-controlled Senate. Lawmakers adjourned the regular session of the General Assembly March 12 amid a budget impasse that hinged on different plans for state tax cuts.

Youngkin said he has not personally talked to Senate Democratic leaders since the session adjourned. Youngkin’s victories during the 60-day regular session were limited, with many key initiatives blocked or watered-down by Democrats in the Senate.

His two major initiatives, tax cuts and school choice, hang in the balance as negotiations between the House and Senate continue. The House and Senate backed tax cuts. Youngkin prefers the House version of the budget, which includes larger tax cuts.

Youngkin will take his case to Virginians in the campaign-style ad will air in the state’s top largest TV markets during the NCAA’s men’s basketball tournament known as March Madness. The $150,000 ad buy was paid for through Youngkin’s political fundraising arm Spirit of Virginia.

“I hear from Virginians every day. It’s getting harder to make ends meet,” Youngkin says in the ad, while standing in a high school basketball court.

“Now, with rising inflation, it’s more important than ever to pass a budget that helps all Virginians. We can do this and still make record investments in education, law enforcement, and mental health.

“We’re going into overtime in Virginia’s Capitol, and we gotta make this last shot," says Youngkin, a former prep basketball star who also played at Rice University.

The ad specifically mentions Youngkin’s plans for eliminating the grocery tax and reducing income taxes on veterans' retirement. Youngkin is also proposing to double the state’s standard deduction, to offer tax rebates of $300 per individual and $600 per family, and to pause the state’s collection of the 26-cent state gas tax.

It’s unusual for governors to pay for TV ads to promote their agendas outside of campaign spots ahead of an election. Youngkin said the ad is meant to communicate with everyday Virginians and shows he is “not the normal governor. .. I am an outsider.”

The ad will air through Saturday, which is the first day of games in the Elite Eight.

In addition to the TV ad, Youngkin is rolling out a digital ad campaign related to the budget targeting Republicans and independents, and some Democrats, according to Youngkin political aide Matt Wolking. Wolking said the digital campaign was a “six-figure” investment.