Youngkin pushing for more control over state's purchasing

An approach from the corporate world is sparking a push by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to take control over a key state government task: buying goods and services.

The Youngkin administration has posted an opening for a “chief procurement officer” and has commissioned a nearly $2 million consultant’s study to come up with recommendations for changing the way state officials buy things.

“The administration is exploring a variety of ways to make government more efficient and effective. This includes revisiting state procurement and how that operates and may involve the hiring of specific staff at a future date,” said Youngkin press secretary Macaulay Porter.

But lawmakers who oversee procurement issues say they haven’t been told much about the governor’s thinking.

Youngkin’s quiet push for changes to administration of state procurement came as a surprise to state Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, the new chairman of the Senate General Laws Committee, which holds jurisdiction over state procurement laws.

“He thinks he just as CEO can make decisions rather than consult with others,” Ebbin said of Youngkin, former co-CEO at The Carlyle Group. “He would be better served if he involved the legislature.”

It is one more effort by the governor to assert control over government tasks that have long rested with agencies and the legislature and feels like micromanaging, said Del. Cia Price, D-Newport News, who sits on the House of Delegates subcommittee that handles procurement legislation.

“I don’t know if it’s bravado or not knowing, but neither one is helpful,” she said.

But it does reflect the governor’s general approach, Price said.

“There’s this sense of control; when I try to talk to agencies, they say we’re being told to go through the governor’s office.”

Recommendations from $2 million study

The chief procurement officer would lead a central procurement team to develop state government-wide processes for purchasing and to ensure best practices are developed and put in place, according to the advertisement for the position.

The job description says the team would coordinate the work of state agencies’ procurement staff and develop contracts with suppliers that apply to all across government when that’s possible.

The chief procurement officer would operate at a high level, working with the governor’s Cabinet, and directing, reviewing and approving all major decisions about which suppliers the state will use, the job description said.

The officer would also negotiate important long-term contracts and service agreements.

With a few exceptions, the state Department of General Services is already responsible for ensuring that every purchase and contract state agencies make meet state guidelines and has more than mandatory statewide purchasing agreements — everything from fire extinguishers to cars to paper and envelopes — under a 2-decade-old “strategic sourcing” program.

The Virginia Information Technologies Agency takes charge of most statewide information technology purchases, while some universities and independent agencies, including the Virginia Port Authority that buys hundreds of millions of dollars of cargo-handling equipment, are exempt from the state’s basic procurement law.

The job posting says the new chief procurement officer is needed to implement recommendations that are to come through that nearly $2 million study by the Boston Consulting Group, an international management consultant firm.

In its contract, Boston Consulting said its first look at state spending as it was putting together its proposal for the state showed Virginia could save as much as $900 million a year, roughly 10% of the state’s discretionary spending in fiscal year 2021. The state’s total general fund spending that year was budgeted at nearly $48 billion, so the savings would have reduced the call on taxpayers’ money by just under 2%.

While the contract included sections detailing where Boston Consulting found state expenses could be cut, these were blacked out in the copy the state provided in response to a Richmond Times-Dispatch Freedom of Information Act request, on the grounds that the state spending data was proprietary information belong to the Boston Consulting. The Department of General Services, which formally signed the contract, did not reply when asked how state spending data could be considered as belonging to a private firm or as a trade secret of that firm.

While the contract details Boston Consulting’s basic approach to saving money, it does not mention the need for a chief procurement officer.

Nor does it mention Virginia’s strategic sourcing program, which aims at statewide standards and suppliers for items used across many agencies, or the existing statewide purchase agreements.

Boston Consulting also did not discuss the state’s web-based eVA procurement portal, now 21 years old, which state agencies are required to use and is the largest state government e-procurement operation in the nation.

More than 245 state agencies and colleges and universities, along with more than 900 local governments and public bodies, use eVA to get quotes on goods and services they need, as well placing and approving specific purchase orders and managing contracts with vendors.

Boston Consulting said it expects savings would come from standardizing processes to manage spending on items that many different agencies use, as well as the vendors the agencies contract with, and specifications for what they buy.

The actual purchase would continue to be handled by agencies’ purchasing units, but statewide measurements of how they comply with standard processes should be handled by a central body.

Standardization focusing on getting breaks on prices with statewide, rather than agency-by-agency contracting, should have a particularly big impact in Virginia, since less than 3% of the vendors the state’s many agencies already deal with account for more than 90% of what the state spends, Boston Consulting said.

Del. David Bulova, D-Fairfax, former chairman of the House General Laws Committee and currently the ranking Democrat on the panel, got a courtesy call about the governor’s procurement focus and said it makes sense to seek efficiencies in state procurement of goods and services.

But he is concerned about the potential harm to small-business suppliers, especially those owned by women and racial and ethnic minorities.

By taking advantage of economies of scale, “you’re also going to make it more difficult for small firms to compete,” Bulova said. “If we do end up going bigger, there absolutely needs to be a better way of enforcing our [Small, Women, and Minority business] targets.”

Some key areas Boston Consulting wants to look at are state spending on construction and maintenance, amounting to $2.8 billion of fiscal year 2021 discretionary spending, as well as the other consultants and professional services the state uses. This spending totaled $1.7 billion in 2021.

Also on the list of big potential savings were medical spending and purchases of vehicles each totaling $700 million, while information technology spending was $400 million. The state budget does not detail total spending on vehicles or IT, but spending on medical care through Medicaid, as well as payments to health care providers for treating the indigent as well as children in low-income families, patients in state hospitals and prison inmates is expected to exceed $18.8 billion this year. Much of this is not discretionary, however.

Boston Consulting is billing the state $495,000 for the first phase of the project, when it will deliver a more detailed review of spending and current practices, and expects to find quick ways of saving money.

The contract says some of those savings should cover the first phase cost.

Neither DGS nor the governor’s office would reply when asked if this happened or what those savings totaled.

The second phase of the contract is budgeted to cost $1.5 million. In it, Boston Consulting said it will focus “on fully building out plans for each initiative by Category and Agency, including: opportunity size, owner, with category-specific strategy playbooks and action plan.”

Boston Consulting will also develop a training program for state procurement staff.

The company expects to play a continuing role after this, to execute those plans in partnership with the state, though the contract gave no details on this.

‘The potential of being very problematic’

Democrats have been frustrated in the past three General Assembly sessions in efforts to raise the state’s goals for contracting with small-, women- and minority-owned businesses for state government goods and services.

The assembly carried over a proposal by Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, in 2020 to create the “Small Business Procurement Enhancement Program,” and seemed set to enact it in 2021 when then-Gov. Ralph Northam proposed legislation to set a goal of awarding at least 23% of state contracts to businesses owned by women or racial and ethnic minorities.

The proposal was based on a study that had just been completed showing a wide disparity between the contracts that the state had awarded to those firms — just 13.4% from mid-2014 to mid-2019 — and the proportion of work they could have performed, estimated that those businesses could have fulfilled one-third of those needs. It found similar disparities for goods and services procured by public colleges and universities.

The bill, carried by Ward, also would have created a division within the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity to monitor compliance with Northam’s statewide goal of 42% of state discretionary spending going to SWaM firms.

But the bill died at the end of the session after Republicans blocked a proposal to advance it in the Senate before the assembly adjourned.

The next year, after Republicans took control of the House of Delegates, the assembly passed legislation proposed by former House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian, D-Prince William, to require the Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity to conduct a disparity study every five years, but Youngkin vetoed it.

“Taxpayer dollars should not be used to highlight the failings of previous administrations,” the governor wrote in his veto explanation. “Instead, we must use our crucial resources to eliminate these disparities and to cultivate an environment that is conducive to higher wages, employment, and business ownership for minorities and women.”

Torian, the ranking Democrat on Appropriations and third-ranking on General Laws, said he also was not aware of Youngkin’s new push to consolidate control over state procurement.

“The question I would have for the administration is what problem or problems are they trying to solve,” he said last week. “This has the potential of being very problematic.”

“We don’t want to do anything that hurts our small and minority businesses,” said Torian, an African American pastor of a church in Dumfries.

“We must make sure opportunities are being provided for small and minority businesses to have a fair shot at the procurement process,” he said.

In the end, the General Assembly needs to have a strong role in any reshaping of procurement practices, said Bulova, the ranking Democrat on House General Laws.