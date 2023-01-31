Youngkin reacts to state error on education aid as Democrats attack

Democrats pilloried Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday for his administration's mistake in estimating basic aid for local school divisions, but the governor sought to reassure legislators that he and the General Assembly will find a solution that protects localities' budgets for both the current year and the next one.

The Department of Education acknowledged Monday it had made an error that resulted in an overestimation of basic aid for local school divisions by a total of $201 million after the adoption of the two-year budget last June.

The error in the department's computational tool for estimating distribution of state aid does not appear to create a hole in the state budget, but poses challenges for local school divisions that are already almost three-quarters through the current fiscal year and preparing their budgets for the next school year.

"The administration is continuing to work with all stakeholders, including our school systems and the legislature, to address the VDOE estimation tool error," Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter said Tuesday. "The governor is confident that we will address localities’ concerns."

Democratic legislators are less hopeful or forgiving.

“This administration dropped the ball, and it could not have come at a worse time... This has a real impact on students," Del. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Loudoun, said in a speech on the floor of the House of Delegates.

"Our children are recovering from COVID-19 learning loss, our schools are crumbling, and we have staffing shortages across the commonwealth," Subramanyam said. "Not only that, but they’ve known this for a month, we didn’t learn about it until just yesterday, and there’s no plan to fix it.”

The state appears to have unexpected sales tax revenues that it could use to make up the aid that localities expected but will not get. In a memorandum last month, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said the state sales tax was expected to generate an additional $204.6 million this year and $175.3 million in the fiscal year that will begin on July 1. The higher revenues will be partly offset by reductions in the state's share of school aid, resulting in a projected net gain of $90.5 million in this fiscal year and $77.5 million in the next one. The net gain would more than offset the estimated loss of $58 million for school divisions this year, but not the $143.5 million less in aid next year.

Other Democrats accused the governor of using public school divisions and school boards as tools in his pursuit of his national presidential ambitions and in the the cultivation of support from former President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" base of conservative voters. House Minority Leader Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth, and Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, a high school government teacher, held a news conference on Tuesday morning to denounce the mistake and blame it on Youngkin's emphasis of what VanValkenburg called "ideological MAGA-like policies that take us backwards, rather focusing on policies that take us forward."

"We need solutions, not more culture wars and lost opportunity," said Scott, who cast the mistake as proof that "public school education is not a priority" for the governor.

Charles Pyle, spokesman for the Department of Education, confirmed that the state made the mistake last June when it issued the computational tool for estimating aid for each school division in the two-year budget the General Assembly had passed and Youngkin had signed. The department released a revised tool after the governor proposed revisions to the budget in mid-December, but said it did not know about the differences in estimated aid until late last week, when Balow informed school division superintendents in an email.

"If we had known about this sooner, we would have notified them sooner," Pyle said on Tuesday.

The differences are significant, both for large and small divisions. Fairfax County, the largest school division in Virginia, would receive almost $18 million less over two years; Chesterfield County, about $10.8 million less; Henrico County, about $8.1 million less; Richmond, about $3.2 million less; and Hanover County, about $2.6 million less.

Small localities, both rural and urban, say the effect is disproportionate for them because they rely more on state aid than the larger localities, which have the ability to pay a more substantial share of the cost of K-12 education under the Standards of Quality. The Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Policy estimated the mistake would reduce aid for small and rural divisions by 20% more per pupil than in urban and suburban schools, according to Bristol Superintendent Keith Perrigan.

"I don't think there's a solution at this point, but I think the right people are working on it," said Perrigan, who also is an officer at the Virginia Association of School Superintendents and president of the Coalition of Small and Rural Schools in Virginia.

The error was not part of the budget itself, which properly reflected hold harmless payments to local school divisions that were geared to offset losses in basic aid from the repeal of the state's share of the 2.5% sales tax on groceries last year — a move that was part of Youngkin's $4 billion tax cut package and the budget that then-Gov. Ralph Northam had introduced at the end of 2021. Local school divisions received 1% of the grocery tax through state basic aid, and 0.5% went to the state's transportation trust fund.

The assembly refused to eliminate the 1% portion of the tax that goes directly to local governments for their operating budgets, but repealed the state share, effective Jan. 1. The legislature offset the portion that schools received through basic aid with hold harmless payments, which Pyle said the department's computational tool did not reflect, resulting in inflated estimates of state money for local school budgets.

As for the sales tax revenues, Perrigan said: "I do know the revenues are exceeding projections, but how they get divvied up, I have no idea."

