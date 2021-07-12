Youngkin refuses VBA's traditional July debate; candidates in agreement on just one

The Virginia Bar Association's summer meeting has for decades hosted the first general election debate of Virginia's campaigns for governor. That won't be the case this year.
Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin on Monday announced that he would not participate in the association's July 24 debate at the Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, citing his objections to organizers about the format and the moderator, Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor of the PBS NewsHour.
Democrat Terry McAuliffe had accepted the debate at the VBA's summer meeting, a fixture of Virginia's campaigns for governor since 1985.
Youngkin, through his campaign, said he would participate in three debates. McAuliffe has agreed to participate in five including the VBA encounter.
Right now, the only debate both campaigns have agreed to is one organized by the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, Va., on Sept. 16.
The campaigns have been tussling for weeks over when and where the candidates would debate. McAuliffe on Monday accused Youngkin of trying to hide from voters.
Debates have long been highly publicized venues for voters to get to know the candidates for governor - arenas where politicians have to defend their ideas unscripted.
For Youngkin, a former private equity executive who was relatively unknown to even Republicans at the start of the year, debates present an opportunity to raise his public profile. For McAuliffe, a popular former governor, debates offer a chance to highlight his government experience against someone who's never held public office.
The Virginia Bar Association's summer meeting has featured a debate in the campaign for governor each four years since the 1985 matchup between Democrat Gerald Baliles and Republican Wyatt Durrette.
The Youngkin campaign on Monday said it had declined to participate in the VBA debate due to "several problems" it says organizers refused to address. In particular, the campaign was critical of Woodruff, for having donated $250 to a Haitian disaster relief fund run by the Clinton Foundation in 2010.
The Youngkin campaign said it also requested that a segment of the debate be focused solely on economic issues.
“Unfortunately, the VBA refused to dedicate a portion of the debate to a discussion on Virginia’s economy and jobs, which proved to be an insurmountable barrier in our negotiations,” said Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter. “It would also be a conflict of interest to have former Clinton Foundation board member Terry McAuliffe being ‘questioned’ by a Clinton Foundation donor.”
Woodruff is an award-winning journalist who has moderated a number of the VBA's debates, including its 2013 debate for governor between McAuliffe and Republican Ken Cuccinelli; its 2014 debate between Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Republican Ed Gillespie; its 2017 debate for governor between Democrat Ralph Northam and Gillespie and its 2018 debate between Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Republican Corey Stewart.
Woodruff could not be immediately reached for comment.
The Virginia Bar Association, through a spokeswoman, said it had been forced to make the "difficult decision" to scrap the debate after not getting Youngkin to commit.
"The [association] has been grateful to be part of the political conversation in Virginia for more than 30 years. We are disappointed that a statewide debate will not be a part of this year’s program," said spokeswoman Marilyn Shaw.
McAuliffe on Monday called Youngkin's decision to back out of the Virginia Bar Association debate "pathetic."
"After a rough month for his campaign, he's more desperate than ever to hide his right-wing views because he knows how out of step they are with Virginia," McAuliffe tweeted.
McAuliffe earlier this month agreed to four other debates: one hosted by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and George Mason University on Sept. 29; another hosted by the AARP Virginia in Richmond on Oct. 12; one hosted by Norfolk State University on an undetermined date; and the Appalachian School of Law debate.
McAuliffe spokesman Jake Rubenstein said the campaign hasn't declined a debate organized by Hampton University, Liberty University and the Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce to be held in late August.
Youngkin's spokesperson, Porter, declined to say whether the campaign had declined invitations to the Northern Virginia, Richmond and Norfolk debates agreed to by McAuliffe.
