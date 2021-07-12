Youngkin refuses VBA's traditional July debate; candidates in agreement on just one

The Virginia Bar Association's summer meeting has for decades hosted the first general election debate of Virginia's campaigns for governor. That won't be the case this year.

Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin on Monday announced that he would not participate in the association's July 24 debate at the Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, citing his objections to organizers about the format and the moderator, Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor of the PBS NewsHour.

Democrat Terry McAuliffe had accepted the debate at the VBA's summer meeting, a fixture of Virginia's campaigns for governor since 1985.

Youngkin, through his campaign, said he would participate in three debates. McAuliffe has agreed to participate in five including the VBA encounter.

Right now, the only debate both campaigns have agreed to is one organized by the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, Va., on Sept. 16.

The campaigns have been tussling for weeks over when and where the candidates would debate. McAuliffe on Monday accused Youngkin of trying to hide from voters.

Debates have long been highly publicized venues for voters to get to know the candidates for governor - arenas where politicians have to defend their ideas unscripted.