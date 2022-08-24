Youngkin says DroneUp to bring 655 jobs to Virginia

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced on Wednesday that DroneUp, a drone flight company, will bring 655 jobs to Virginia as it expands its headquarters in Virginia Beach and establishes a testing and training center at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County.

The company will add 510 employees to the 300 it currently employs in Virginia Beach, where it is investing $7 million to build out the site.

It will create 145 jobs at the new testing, training and R&D center for drone operators at Richard Bland College, were it is investing $20 million in the facility.

"How much fun is this, and by the way the weather could not be better to fly a drone," Youngkin said outside the Executive Mansion, where he was waiting for a drone to deliver a state flag to present to DroneUp founder and chief executive officer Tom Walker.

DroneUp is ramping up its business after winning an exclusive, multi-year contract to provide drone delivery services to Walmart.

The company plans to establish three drone hubs at Walmart locations in Virginia this year, including possible sites Chesterfield County and Chesapeake. The final locations are still to be nailed down.

It expects to begin delivering goods by drone from those hubs and more than 30 others across the country by the end of the year. Walker said. DroneUp won the contract after impressing Walmart with a 2019 drone delivery exhibition in Lawrenceville - a town in Brunswick County - the largest to that point.

"Virginia is our home and we are proud to be able to continue to bring new innovation, talent, and economic opportunity to our great state," he said.

At Richard Bland, DroneUp is creating a new credential for drone operators to supplement the Federal Aviation Administration license now required.

To earn it, students will complete hands-on training, which the FAA does not currently require, including safely landing a drone in an emergency, as well as classroom and virtual reality simulations, Walker said.

Training will also cover maintenance, the visual safety spotting that DroneUp operators also do and other field operations tasks.

Youngkin said the company and college had created a model for business and higher education to work together.

He said that the program would provide opportunities for dual enrolled high school students in Petersburg, where the Partnership for Petersburg program he announced Monday includes a promise to bring Richard Bland, Virginia State University and the city school system together to create a lab school focused on STEM careers.

“DroneUp is delivering the future of unmanned systems in the 21st century … and positioning Virginia as the leader, the leader in modern technology advancement,” Youngkin said.

In Virginia Beach, Walker said he will be hiring new staff for all its operations, including marketing and finance, to handle the company’s rapid growth.

He started DroneUp in 2016, after spotting a drone for sale at a consumer electronics store for a few thousand dollars and thinking that it incorporated technology used in the Space Shuttle.

The company now provides drone delivery and other drone-based services around the world, working with more than 20,000 pilots around the world. Walker declined to say what its revenues are.

Youngkin said initial discussions with DroneUp last year kicked into high gear after he and members of his Cabinet toured its Virginia Beach facility in February, to present a certificate for the company’s participation in the Virginia Values Veterans jobs program.

“That gave Tom and me and the broad team a chance to pick up the discussion and push it,” Youngkin said.

The state’s Virginia Economic Development Incentive Grant program is providing $4 million to support the DroneUp expansion and new training facility, as well as $928,000 from the Commonwealth Opportunity Fund.

The city of Virginia Beach is providing an $800,000 grant, Mayor Bobby Dyer said, while the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved a $111,000 grant. The state’s Virginia Jobs Investment Program is also providing funds for employee training.

Arizona, New York, North Carolina and Texas competed for the DroneUp project.