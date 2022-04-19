Youngkin says Google to invest $300M in Va., give grant to CodeVA

RESTON - Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that Google will invest $300 million in its Virginia services and operations.

Google also announced a $250,000 grant to Code VA, Virginia’s computer science advocacy and service provider.

CodeVA, a Richmond-based nonprofit, partners with schools, parents, and communities to bring computer science education opportunities to all of Virginia's students.

The Youngkin administration said CodeVA will partner with Google "and other critical stakeholders" to develop a network of computer science lab schools, provide computer science professional development opportunities for computer science teachers and expand computer science resources for Virginia’s students and workers looking to re-skill for the knowledge economy.

The package Virginia offered Amazon included an influx in computer science workers, with promises of at least 25,000 new college graduates in the field by 2039.

Chris Dovi, a former Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter, is co-founder and executive director of CodeVA.