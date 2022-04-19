Youngkin says Google to invest $300M in Va., give grant to CodeVA

NORFOLK — Virginia’s commitment to invest in educating high-tech talent won the sweepstakes …
The Youngkin administration said CodeVA will partner with Google "and other critical stakeholders" to develop a network of computer science lab schools, provide computer science professional development opportunities for computer science teachers and expand computer science resources for Virginia’s students and workers looking to re-skill for the knowledge economy.
The package Virginia offered Amazon included an influx in computer science workers, with promises of at least 25,000 new college graduates in the field by 2039.
Del. Lamont Bagvy, D-Henrico, left, and Del. Delores L. McQuinn talked in a hallway at Franklin Military Academy in Richmond, VA Monday, May 16, 2016. Gov Terry McAuliffe had earlier signed a bill in the school making computer science skills a part of the SOL curriculum.
Cadet Sergeant Devonra Allen, left, introduces Gov Terry McAuliffe, who adressed a gathering at Franklin Military Academy in Richmond, VA Monday, May 16, 2016. The governor later signed a bill making computer science skills a part of the SOL curriculum.
Gov Terry McAuliffe, seated at table, after a robot to delivered a bill for him to sign at Franklin Military Academy in Richmond, VA Monday, May 16, 2016. The bill was legislation making computer science skills a part of the SOL curriculum. On the left is Secretary of Education Anne Holton and on the right is Del. Thomas A. "Tag" Greason, R-Loudoun, chief patron of the bill.
Gov Terry McAuliffe, background, seated at table, awaits a robot to deliver a bill for him to sign at Franklin Military Academy in Richmond, VA Monday, May 16, 2016. The bill was legislation making computer science skills a part of the SOL curriculum.
Gov Terry McAuliffe, left, addresses a gathering at Franklin Military Academy in Richmond, VA Monday, May 16, 2016. He later signed a bill making computer science skills a part of the SOL curriculum.
BOB BROWN
Franklin Military Academy
