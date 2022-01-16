Youngkin says he will 'consider all options' to preserve parental opt-out from local school mask mandates

The bill "advises that in order for schools to be open this year they follow CDC guidelines to the maximum extent practicable," Dunnavant said in an August statement. "Translated - open schools and be adaptable to our children because in-person education is the most important thing. Mandates aren't adaptable.

"We are both doctors and lawmakers," Dunnavant said at the time. "Governor Northam knows the language in the bill is not a mask mandate. He should take leadership and own his decisions, not make excuses for policies he wants to implement.”

Petersen said at the time: "The entire purpose of the bill was to give local School Boards flexibility in adopting mitigation strategies."

Tobias, the University of Richmond professor, said Sunday that he respects the bill's co-sponsors, but "their intent doesn't carry the day," though they could file a brief to make their assertions part of a court record.

Tobias said that somewhere in the state a local school system or a parent is likely to go to court and argue that the state law that says Virginia must follow CDC guidelines to the “maximum extent practicable" supersedes the new governor's executive order.

Tobias said that whichever way a circuit court rules, it likely would be appealed to the Court of Appeals, which could lead to a resolution in the Supreme Court of Virginia.