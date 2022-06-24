Youngkin says he will take 'every action I can to protect life'

Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Friday hailed the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade, which returns abortion regulations to the states, and said he plans "to take every action I can to protect life."

The court's decision to overturn a constitutional right to abortion doesn't have any immediate impact in Virginia, where abortion remains legal unless the legislature and governor change that.

Youngkin said he has asked a group of Republican legislators to work with his administration on abortion legislation they will introduce in the session that starts in January.

"The Supreme Court of the United States has rightfully returned power to the people and their elected representatives in the states. I'm proud to be a pro-life Governor and plan to take every action I can to protect life," Youngkin said in a statement.

"The truth is, Virginians want fewer abortions, not more abortions. We can build a bipartisan consensus on protecting the life of unborn children, especially when they begin to feel pain in the womb, and importantly supporting mothers and families who choose life."

Youngkin said he has asked Sens. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico and Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, and Dels. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford and Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland to "join us in an effort to bring together legislators and advocates from across the Commonwealth on this issue to find areas where we can agree and chart the most successful path forward. I've asked them to do the important work needed and be prepared to introduce legislation when the General Assembly returns in January."

Democrats, who hold a 21-19 edge in the state Senate, pledge to defend abortion rights.

“This outrageous ruling does not change the law here in Virginia," said Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond. "Because of our strong state laws, abortion remains legal in Virginia. As other states face restrictions, Virginia will remain a safe haven for abortion care. We welcome everyone to make their reproductive health decisions free of government interference.

“Your right to abortion should not depend on where you live. But today’s Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe returns the fight back to the states. I’ve fought to make Virginia a safe haven for access in the South. Now, I will fight to keep it so."

The ruling now joins rising inflation as a key issue this fall's closely contested U.S. House races in which three Democratic women who support abortion rights are defending seats. It also could become a turning point in next year's legislative elections in which all 140 seats are on the ballot.

Justice Samuel Alito's opinion for the court held that "The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion."

Now, each state chooses whether to ban abortion and how to restrict it. At least 26 states had "trigger laws" to ban abortion if Roe v. Wade was overturned, or were expected to quickly restrict it. That means more women will travel to Virginia from other states to get abortions.

Whole Woman's Health, a Virginia abortion provider, had already helped 55 to 60 women travel from Texas to Virginia for an abortion after lawmakers there banned most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

“Whole Woman’s Health will continue its long and proud tradition of providing high-quality, compassionate, personal abortion care in the remaining states where pregnant people’s needs and rights are still respected and protected under law," Amy Hagstrom Miller, Whole Woman's Health president and CEO, said in a statement after Friday's 6-3 ruling was released.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia and other organizations had already been working to educate women that abortion would remain legal here, after a draft version of Friday's high court opinion was leaked in May.

Tarina Keene, Executive Director of REPRO Rising Virginia, said in a statement: "At REPRO Rising Virginia, we stand with the 77 percent of Virginia voters who believe that personal pregnancy decisions should be made by pregnant people, NOT politicians. We will not allow Governor Youngkin – or his handcrafted working group of extremist politicians – to take these rights away from us."

Victoria Cobb, president of the Family Foundation of Virginia, said in a statement: "Pro-Life advocates have worked for a generation to protect life, and we are thrilled that the Supreme Court finally recognized the horrific legal precedent of Roe and ruled in the favor of protecting life. Today, we pause to celebrate the right to life of babies around the nation being protected, but tomorrow the work begins in Virginia to protect life throughout the Commonwealth."

House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said the House Republican Caucus "is ready to work with Democrats to protect the life of unborn children, particularly those who science has proven can feel pain in the womb. I sincerely hope that Democrats will end their use of scare tactics and work with Republicans as the people of Virginia expect."

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, said he is "deeply disturbed" by the decision "upsetting decades of precedent protecting the right of women to make fundamental personal decisions about contraception and abortion without unnecessary government interference."

He said he has been engaged in efforts in the Senate to codify the basic framework of Roe v. Wade and related cases into federal law.

"We’re not going to give up on the fight to protect the right to choose.”

Andrew Cain Follow Andrew Cain Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today