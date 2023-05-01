It was, for the first time, a one-word answer to the question all the political pundits ask about Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Wall Street Journal editor-at-large Gerard Baker asked Youngkin on Monday at a "Governing America" conversation with the Milken Institute: "Are you going to be dusting off that fleece jacket and getting out on the presidential campaign trail later this year?

He went on to say his focus is on Virginia's legislative elections, where he wants to preserve the Republican majority in the House of Delegates and flip the Democratic-controlled state Senate.

"I'm going to be working in Virginia this year," Youngkin said.

"And so our House and Senate are up for full reelection this year. We have a House that’s controlled by Republicans and a Senate that’s controlled by Democrats," he said. "I want to hold our House, and I’d like to flip our Senate. And I think we’re doing a really good job in Virginia, and I think this is a chance to bring that to voters."

Youngkin to GOP activists: Make 2023 a big-tent campaign As Youngkin focuses on the upcoming legislative elections, a billionaire former backer of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has contributed $1 million to Youngkin's PAC.

He told Baker, as he has previously told the Richmond Times-Dispatch, that he has not written a book or gone to Iowa, the way many presidential hopefuls do.

Baker pressed Youngkin further: "So in the words of LBJ, you will not seek and, if nominated, you will not serve and accept the Republican nomination for president of the United States?"

Youngkin chuckled and then replied: "We’ll leave that one to LBJ. What I am very excited about is that America seems to be paying attention to what’s going on in Virginia."

Youngkin was in California on Monday on his way back from a trade trip to Taiwan, Japan and South Korea. He spoke with Baker at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. On Monday night, he was to speak at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library as part of its "Time for Choosing" speaker series.

Youngkin's campaigning for GOP gubernatorial candidates in other states last year, as well as the more than $10 million his Spirit of Virginia political action committee has received — including most recently a $1 million donation from Thomas Peterffy, a billionaire former supporter of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential hopes — have kept political pundits speculating that Youngkin plans a presidential run.

Earlier this spring, Youngkin told The Times-Dispatch that the PAC's money was all intended for this year's legislative races. At the same time, he said he had not formed an exploratory committee for a national race and had not written a campaign book or gone to Iowa.

When previously asked about running in 2024, he has repeatedly said he is flattered but focused on Virginia.

But he previously has not been reported to give such a definitive "No" in public.

As for wiggle room, Youngkin said he would not embark on a presidential campaign "this year." But the Republican Iowa caucuses are Feb. 5, 2024.

Having not announced a campaign, Youngkin has barely registered in polls of prospective GOP presidential hopefuls. One of his top political advisers is now aiding DeSantis' expected GOP bid.

The talk about Youngkin as a potential presidential candidate is rooted in his 2021 election when, after Democrats won every statewide election for U.S. Senate and governor since 2006, Youngkin won a 50.6% to 48.6% victory over Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

