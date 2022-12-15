Youngkin seeks additional $1 billion in individual, corporate tax cuts

Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants an additional $1 billion in cuts to individual and corporate income taxes, but he also wants to make sure the state can afford them in an uncertain economy threatened by inflation and a potential recession.

The General Assembly adopted $4 billion in cuts this year, primarily to individual income and state sales taxes, but Youngkin proposed on Thursday to further roll back the top income tax rate for individuals and corporations in a push to make Virginia more competitive with neighboring Southern states.

"I thought we had a great first step ... but we've got to keep moving," the governor said in an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch before rolling out his first proposed budget to members of the General Assembly money committees.

Youngkin wants to pay for the tax cuts with an estimated $3.6 billion in additional projected revenue, while spending about $2.6 billion.

His spending priorities include an overhaul of Virginia's behavioral health system; bolstering public education; improving water quality in the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries; training and recruiting nurses; expanding workforce training and community college trade credentials; recruiting more police officers; and readying sites for large economic development projects.

His budget includes $100 million in bonuses for teacher retention and performance, as well as money for performance bonuses for state employees. He also proposes an additional $100 million for Richmond to complete its $1.3 billion effort to fix combined sewer overflows into the James River during heavy rains.

All of it, including the tax cuts, depends on Virginia meeting its revenue estimates despite a potential recession as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, global supply chain disruptions and the war in Ukraine.

"We earn our way into tax cuts," Youngkin said in the interview. "We don't burden ourselves with tax cuts if we can't afford them."

Tax cuts

The governor's new tax plan would lower the top individual income tax rate from 5.75% to 5.5%, despite a recent state study that recommended moving in the opposite direction to make the state's income tax system fairer to Virginians who pay a higher share of their income in taxes than the wealthiest taxpayers.

Youngkin acknowledged that "we basically have a flat tax in Virginia," but his proposal would cut state tax revenues by $330 million in the second year of the two-year budget, which he signed in June, and an additional $700 million a year in future years.

He proposes to help low- and middle-income taxpayers with another increase in the standard deduction for those who don't itemize their deductions on income tax returns - raising the deduction by an additional 20% to make it double what it was before he took office a year ago.

A recent study by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission focused on ways to make the state income tax system more progressive - so that those who earn the most pay the most - but it said the nearly 80% increase in the standard deduction approved this year is a step in the right direction.

"I think that's an incredibly effective way to provide tax relief, especially to Virginians who need it most," Youngkin said.

The governor wants to provide tax relief to businesses by cutting the corporate income tax rate from 6% to 5% - reducing state revenues by $362 million in the two-year budget - and providing a new 10% tax credit to small businesses, such as limited liability companies and S-corporations, that report income through their individual tax returns. The tax credit would cost $160 million in the two-year budget.

"It's a way to provide a tax break directly to small businesses," he said.

Youngkin isn't asking for a second bite at the sales tax on groceries. The current budget eliminated the 1.5% state portion of the tax, while leaving the 1% that goes directly to local governments for their budgets. But he does want to eliminate the minimum age, now 55, for veterans to exempt up to $40,000 in military retirement income from state taxation under a plan adopted earlier this year.

In addition to tax cuts, the governor proposes an additional $450 million to bolster Virginia's inventory of large sites that are ready for the big economic development projects he wants to attract in competition with North Carolina and other states, mostly in the South.

"We find ourselves as Virginians on the losing side of competitive battles with the states around us," he said.

As Youngkin warned legislators in August, he isn't proposing any additional state funds to subsidize the cost of affordable housing, despite making a top priority of expanding the supply of new homes and apartments by pushing local governments to adopt "pro-development" land use plans and zoning ordinances.

K-12 schools

Education remains among Youngkin's top priorities, with almost $428 million proposed to help public schools students recover the learning lost during the pandemic by paying for reading specialists in 4th and 5th grades and math specialists in kindergarten through 8th grade.

The money would pay for teacher retention and performance bonuses, and provide an additional $50 million for the nontraditional lab schools that remain one of his biggest priorities. The money would make up what the General Assembly cut when it approved $100 million for lab schools earlier this year.

Youngkin already had previewed another of his biggest spending priorities - an additional $230 million for the state's behavioral health system, largely focused on a crash program to build a crisis care network.

His plan includes $20 million to double the number of mobile crisis response teams in order to provide statewide coverage. When people are in a crisis and a telephone consultation with the new 988 service can't resolve it, these teams hasten to the side of the individual to begin more intensive treatment.

The budget also includes $58 million for new crisis centers where people can stay safely and receive treatment when hospital beds are available. Dozens of Virginians a day who are deemed in urgent need of hospitalization languish on waiting lists because state hospitals are operating at or above capacity and have no space for them.

The budget also includes $20 million to set up comprehensive psychiatric services in private hospital emergency rooms, $8 million to find places in the community for some 100 state hospital patients who could be discharged if they had community support services, and $57 million for 500 additional Medicaid waiver slots - this program funds community supports for people with disabilities, but the waiting list now totals 3,000.

Youngkin's budget also includes funds for preventive services in public schools and colleges and $15 million for opioid abatement efforts.

Another major thrust of the budget proposal is stepped-up funding for the environment with a particular focus on Chesapeake Bay restoration.

An enhanced program to remove pollutants - nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment - that case the Bay's dead zones will receive $237.1 million, while the budget calls for an additional $50 million to support best management practices to reduce runoff carrying these pollutants into the Bay and its tributaries.

The Water Quality Improvement Fund would get an additional $87.1 million.

Richmond would get $100 million more - on top of the $150 million in discretionary federal aid that it's already received through the state - to almost completely end combined-sewer overflows into the James by 2035. The governor is not proposing to accelerate the deadline for completing the work.

The budget also includes $200 million for the Resilient Virginia Revolving Loan Fund in order to provide loans or grants to local governments to finance or refinance projects to protect against the effects of climate change and rising sea levels.

The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative has generated money for those projects, but Youngkin wants the state out of the compact because he contends it taxes electric utility customers to pay for it and doesn't provide an incentive for utilities to cut their carbon emissions.