Youngkin seeks regulatory route to remove Virginia from RGGI

Gov. Glenn Youngkin plans to move forward with a regulatory process in an attempt to remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

His administration will initiate a Notice of Intended Regulatory Action “in the coming weeks,” according to Travis Voyles, acting secretary of Natural and Historic Resources.

At a state air control board meeting on Wednesday, Voyles gave a presentation that outlined the process through the Administrative Process Act— which entails a period of public comment and eventually a vote by the air board.

The goal, he said, is for Virginia to withdraw by the end of 2023.

Debates have surfaced over whether or not that is a viable route to remove Virginia from RGGI, a consortium of 12 states in which energy producers trade emission reductions for credits, or they buy credits to emit carbon dioxide past a capped amount.

Environmental and legal groups argue that the purview lies within the state legislature (which put Virginia into RGGI in the first place). At an air pollution control board meeting this spring, member Hope Cupit said she had received correspondence from the attorney general’s office reiterating that point.

Environmental advocacy group Appalachian Voices has a pending lawsuit in which it seeks to obtain a copy of the correspondence after it unsuccessfully requested the document under the Freedom of Information Act.

On Jan. 15, the day he took office, Youngkin signed an executive order directing the development of an emergency regulation for the air board to vote on in an effort to pull Virginia out of the initiative.

"An administration cannot just magically override the will of the democratically elected legislature," Walton Shepherd, a senior attorney with the Natural Resources Defense Council, said Wednesday.

The notice of regulatory action is the latest route the Youngkin administration has explored for removing Virginia from RGGI.

“They're certainly rattling a different doorknob, but it's going to open into the same dead end,” Shepherd added.

Should RGGI opponents in the General Assembly seek legislative action to remove Virginia from the consortium during the 2023 session, it might not clear the state Senate, where Democrats hold a 21-19 edge.

The air board, made up of gubernatorial appointees on staggered terms, has some new Youngkin-appointed members. Shepherd said that even if the regulatory process unfolds and the board votes in Youngkin’s favor, there could be court cases challenging the removal of Virginia from RGGI.

Under RGGI proceeds go toward environmental and energy efficiency projects. Virginia has participated in RGGI since 2021 after the General Assembly passed a law in 2020 for Virginia to join the market.

Virginia received $228 million in 2021 for flood protections and energy efficiency programs.

Ahead of the board meeting, environmental advocates held a rally where attendees reflected on their support of RGGI.

Leah Jones, an organizer with Virginia Interfaith Power and Light, called it “more than a carbon capping program."

“RGGI allows us to take money from polluters and put money back in the hands of impacted communities,” she said. “This initiative is a genuine opportunity to support our neighbors all over Virginia who are already experiencing the negative impacts of climate change.”

Despite the benefit for some, opponents of RGGI take issue with the cost to ratepayers.

“The fact that RGGI operates as a direct tax on consumers is reason enough by itself to have serious doubts about our future participation,” Voyles said.

In his presentation, Voyles noted rising energy costs for Dominion Energy customers. Since Virginia has participation in RGGI, the utility has used a rate adjustment clause (colloquially referred to as a rider) that it estimates has raised customers’ average monthly bills by $2.39. This summer, the State Corporation Commission halted the rider at the request of the company.

Air pollution control board member Lornel Tompkins asked why Youngkin is targeting Virginia's participation in RGGI when the SCC halted the rider and it is not the only rider the company has attached to customers’ bills.

“When you’re talking about the cost, if you’re using Dominion as your source, you will see a number of riders," she said. "Yet we are picking out RGGI to be the one to go after."

Earlier in his presentation, Voyles also noted other riders, but added that removing Virginia from RGGI could remove that particular cost to consumers. Calling it an "unnecessary burden," he also pointed to how the SCC recently granted Dominion another rider related to its proposed offshore wind project.

Tompkins suggested that rather than pulling Virginia from the program, the state legislature could revisit RGGI laws to add more consumer protections.

“A lot of the issues with RGGI are based on the General Assembly’s direction and laws or rules to operate," she said. "Why are we not going after the General Assembly to change the rules rather than taking away something from the state that is turning out by some factors to be a positive?”

Though there was no agenda item Wednesday about removing Virginia from RGGI, environmental advocates remain concerned. Appalachian Voices and other environmental groups held a rally ahead of the meeting before sitting in on the presentations.

Demonstrators posed as Youngkin in the form of a puppet with his rejected Natural Resources appointee Andrew Wheeler holding the strings.

Wheeler now serves as the head of the state’s new Office of Regulatory Management.

Wheeler has been a controversial figure among environmental advocates for his past as a coal lobbyist and for overseeing rollbacks of environmental regulations as head of the Environmental Protection Agency under President Donald Trump.