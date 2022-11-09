 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Youngkin sends Nancy Pelosi a note of apology

Paul Pelosi undergoes skull surgery after being attacked at home in San Francisco. ABC7 News in Los Angeles reports that the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was "violently assaulted" with a hammer by an intruder on Oct. 28.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has sent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a handwritten note to apologize for a quip he made at a political rally after an intruder attacked her husband with a hammer at their California home.

“My full intention on my comments was to categorically state that violence and the kind of violence that was perpetrated against Speaker Pelosi’s husband is not just unacceptable, it's atrocious," Youngkin said in a statement released by the governor's office.

Dems rebuke Youngkin for Pelosi comment after her husband was attacked

"And I didn’t do a great job with that. And so listen, it was a personal note and it was one between me and the speaker, just to reflect those sentiments.”

Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News first reported that Youngkin sent the note to the Speaker.

During an Oct. 28 rally in Northern Virginia with 7th District congressional candidate Yesli Vega, Youngkin said: “Speaker Pelosi’s husband — they had a break-in last night in their house, and he was assaulted. There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re gonna send her back to be with him in California. That’s what we’re gonna go do.”

Wexton wins in 10th, Spanberger declares victory in 7th

Democrats rebuked Youngkin for seemingly making light of the attack, after which Paul Pelosi underwent surgery on his fractured skull.

In an interview later Oct. 28 with Newsmax, a conservative media outlet, Youngkin more forcefully condemned the attack and said he hopes Paul Pelosi makes a full recovery.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, said in a statement at the time: “A father, grandfather and husband is in brain surgery after an act of heinous political violence and at a political rally for my opponent, our Governor taunts his wife because he disagrees with her politics?

“I hope he’ll apologize and show humanity towards the Pelosi family.”

