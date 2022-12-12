Youngkin sets Feb. 21 special election for 4th District seat

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has chosen Feb. 21 for a special election to fill the 4th Congressional District seat left vacant by the sudden death of Congressman Donald McEachin, D-4th, Nov. 28.

Youngkin issued a special writ of election on Monday that sets the special election 41 days after the General Assembly convenes for a session that customarily lasts 46 days - ending on Feb. 26 if the legislature extends the session beyond 30 days and adjourns on time.

The 10-week window is necessary to allow the parties to choose their nominees, print ballots for the election and conduct at least 45 days of early voting.

The Republican governor also set a deadline of Dec. 23 for candidates to file for the election, which already is drawing prominent contenders for the Democratic nomination and at least two candidates for the Republican nomination.

Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, 45, will announce his candidacy on Monday at a community center recently named in his honor at Essex Village, an apartment complex in eastern Henrico where he grew up.

Bagby, chairman of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, already has lined up endorsements from Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, Henrico Supervisor Tyrone Nelson, and Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, according to a source close to his campaign.

Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, 49, is expected to declare her candidacy for the 4th District nomination as early as Tuesday, but she, like Bagby, already has filed a statement of organization at the Federal Elections Committee.

The timing of the election is tricky for McClellan because she represents a potentially decisive vote for Democrats with a 21-19 edge in the Senate and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, a conservative Republican, set to break any tie. Youngkin and Republicans plan to push for a ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, and Senate Democrats vow to block the legislation.

Tavorise Marks, owner of an insurance business in Chesterfield County, said Monday that he also is running for the seat, representing a district that includes all or part of 15 localities from Richmond to the North Carolina line. About three-fourths of the district's voters live in Richmond, eastern Henrico or eastern Chesterfield.

"I'm NOT a career politician. I'm NOT a part of the Richmond Democratic power circle," Marks said in a message to the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Monday that noted his birth in Richmond, his education in Brunswick County and at Norfolk State University, his service in the U.S. Army and his work as "a civil rights activist and advocate."

"I AM a Progressive Democrat," he said.

Marks ran for the House of Delegates in 2019, but lost the Democratic primary to Lindsey Dougherty by 83 votes. Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield, defeated Dougherty in the general election.

Two other Democrats - former Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, and retiring Petersburg City Councilwoman Treska Wilson-Smith - have expressed interest in running for the Democratic nomination but have not declared their candidacies.

For the Republicans, South Richmond minister Leon Benjamin, 54, is running for the seat a third time, after losing badly twice to McEachin, most recently on Nov. 8. Former Mecklenburg County School Board Chairman Dale Sturdifen also is seeking the seat.

Sturdifen, 52, is a U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran and retired Virginia State Police officer. He has run for office once before, challenging Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenburg, for his Senate seat in 2019. Ruff won the primary with almost 80% of the vote.