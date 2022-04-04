Youngkin signs 'beagle bills' against animal cruelty

Surrounded by almost a dozen beagles, Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday signed legislation to protect dogs and cats at breeding facilities - a legislative effort that stemmed from a series of animal welfare violations at a Cumberland beagle mill.

The five “beagle bills” Youngkin signed will restrict some breeders with tainted records from engaging in future sales, and increase state oversight over facilities that breed animals for research purposes.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has cited a Cumberland beagle breeding facility - Envigo - for more than 70 animal treatment violations.

The agency found dogs with significant dental and skin disease, incidents of dogs euthanized without pain relief and more. Video released last year by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, showed dogs in poor condition at the facility, which it described as a “prison-like factory.”

“These historic bills that we will sign today clarify that dogs and cats that are bred and sold for experimental purposes are protected by Virginia's cruelty to animals laws,” Youngkin said in a ceremony outside the Executive Mansion.

“It will also help us ensure that animal welfare standards and the actions necessary to save the lives of animals are fully enforced.”

Sens. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, and Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, and Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, championed the legislation and appeared alongside Youngkin Monday. The bills cleared the legislature without opposition.

The bills Youngkin signed Monday include:

HB 1350 and SB 87, which will prohibit a dealer or breeder with certain violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act after July 1, 2023, from engaging in further sales of dogs or cats;

SB 88, which will require breeders of cats and dogs for an animal testing facility to keep records of the animal for two years and submit quarterly reports to the state veterinarian;

SB 90, which will require a breeder of unneeded dogs or cats to offer them for adoption before they are euthanized; and,

SB 604, which will tighten language in the state code that exempts federally regulated “research animals” from state animal welfare laws. The new language makes clear that dogs and cats in the possession of breeders are protected by Virginia law.

PETA Senior Vice President of Cruelty Investigations Daphna Nachminovitch said: “Once these laws go into effect, Envigo won’t be able to get away with depriving nursing mother dogs of food for days, letting puppies freeze to death or fall down drains and die, or allowing beagles to suffer with painful and untreated conditions."

Envigo has said that over the past four months, it has reduced the number of older, non-breeding dogs on-site by more 1,300, and its goal is to have fewer than 100 at any time. Envigo also said it has improved the ratio of caretakers to dogs and expects to achieve its goal of 100:1 in the second quarter of 2022.

With new protections for experimental animals, Stanley calls for adoption of rescued beagles “These dogs, they never saw what grass was like,” the state senator said. “They never knew what their noses were good for. They never knew freedom on a leash to walk around.”

The company also launched an effort to find homes for 480 of its dogs through partnerships with adoption agencies. On Monday, Youngkin said many of those dogs are still without homes.

Stanley, who adopted two of the dogs, has helped with the adoption efforts. Anyone interested in adopting a dog from the site can contact his Senate office at (804) 698-7520 or email district20@senate.virginia.gov.