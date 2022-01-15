Youngkin signs executive orders to bar 'critical race theory,' COVID-19 mandates

Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Saturday issued nine executive orders and two executive directives. Among other things, the actions end statewide mask mandates in public schools, rescind the statewide COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state workers, and curtail how schools can teach students about racism.

Executive Order 1: Directs state education officials to end the use of “inherently divisive concepts, including Critical Race Theory,” a term some Republicans use broadly to refer to lessons on systemic racism and its role in the nation’s history. The order says “political indoctrination has no place in our classrooms.” It directs Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow to review and end or remove state education policies, practices or materials “that promote or endorse divisive or inherently racist concepts.”

Executive Order 2: Rescinds the statewide mask mandate for public school students and says parents may choose to exempt their children from local school systems’ mask mandates.